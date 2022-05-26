Dr. Cindy Bressler, longtime Hamptons and New York City house-call veterinarian, will open the first-of-its-kind emergency all night veterinary hospital in the Hamptons. Phase 1 will kick off June 23, 2022 as a pop-up emergency clinic with starting hours of Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 7PM to 7AM. This schedule will expand to a full week as the summer progresses.
WAINSCOTT, N.Y., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Cindy Bressler, longtime Hamptons and New York City house-call veterinarian, will open the first-of-its-kind emergency all night veterinary hospital in the Hamptons. Phase 1 will kick off June 23, 2022 as a pop-up emergency clinic with starting hours of Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 7PM to 7AM. This schedule will expand to a full week as the summer progresses.
"In all the years I have been a house-call vet here in the Hamptons, we have had to transport pets in dire situations at night to the closest emergency hospitals an hour or two away for full-scale treatment, and very often pets don't make it in time," said Dr. Bressler. "Opening this clinic will bring emergency care home, and with it, greater chances of survival."
Dr. Bressler has provided on-call availability and emergency care for pet owners in the Hamptons since 2003, but often cannot cover all aspects of emergencies on her own. This endeavor will bring vital resources to a local site, allowing Dr. Bressler and her team to address emergency cases fully, and quickly to stabilize more specialized cases for transfers to larger emergency facilities when necessary. The hospital will be staffed with emergency doctors and ICU nurses. Following summer of 2021, when pet owners calling for emergency appointments faced up to a three-week waiting period, this endeavor aims to alter vital outcomes for pet owners in the summer of 2022 and beyond.
Phase I will offer limited hours with the expectation that the hospital will expand its hours to accommodate more emergencies within the next year, which will comprise Phase II. This will allow the hospital to evolve along with its realized needs to solidify its foundation of care.
"In busy summer seasons, the lack of a local emergency hospital was often tragic and eliminating the need for patient transfers could have changed the entire story," said Dr. Bressler. "Many more lives can be saved now." The pandemic has further exacerbated this necessity. Dr. Bressler added, "The Hamptons are known to offer a wealth of amenities, but in an era of pet abundance fueled by Covid, our residents and visitors can't go another summer without an immediate emergency night vet hospital."
WAVE Center for Veterinary Emergencies will open its doors Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 7PM at 340 Montauk Highway, Wainscott, NY 11975. The emergency team can be reached at 631.892.WAVE (9283).
Dr. Bressler earned her DVM at The Atlantic Veterinary College in 1994 and completed her internship and residency in small animal internal medicine at the Animal Medical Center in New York City in 2000. She has since treated her New York City and Hamptons clients on call at their homes and during their travel. She is the creator and owner of JetSetVets -- the only private jet veterinary service, and the founder of the Hamptons Canine Concierge.
