WILMINGTON, Del., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Healthcare Compliance today announced a new release of the comprehensive compliance management software utilized by healthcare organizations throughout the United States to customize the solution for healthcare organizations. The comprehensive nature of the software solution provides detailed tools to aid in compliance management including online employee training and risk assessments in the areas of HIPAA, OSHA, incident management, secure document storage, anonymous helpline, audits, contract, and vendor management, and more.
The First Healthcare Compliance solution was created in response to the needs of physician practices by a physician's spouse nurse attorney with the objective to ensure comprehensive compliance resources under one umbrella. The healthcare landscape has changed creating different needs among larger practices and organizations. Simultaneously, organizations increased in size and geographically, along with the importance of real-time visibility across locations and board reporting. According to Regina Miller, Product Manager at First Healthcare Compliance, "the enhancement requested most often is to allow larger clients to assign certain features of the software to specific roles within an organization. For instance, the new enhancement will allow a privacy officer exclusive access to the HIPAA privacy and security risk assessment, expertly drafted sample documents, and resources." The new features make it possible for healthcare compliance officers and executives to access exactly what they need more quickly and efficiently, enabling access to valuable insights and ensuring compliance for their specific department or location.
This announcement by First Healthcare Compliance is one of a series of planned enhancements to enable greater use and distribution of its solution. Other 2021 updates inspired by client collaboration include:
-Offering 1stPrep™ a comprehensive online employee training library for healthcare organizations with a virtual training log and convenient features such as auto-assign, assign by role, and printable certificates.
-Offering the anonymous helpline to aid any healthcare organization in mitigating the risk of whistleblowers.
-Tracking of employee COVID vaccinations along with other important employee details as part of 1st Professional™.
Upcoming plans for new offerings include expansion and simplification of Single Sign-On with seamless authentication and a more robust exclusion screening offering to cover state exclusion lists and GSA/SAM. To learn more about the employee training library and healthcare compliance management software solution visit 1sthcc.com and request a demo.
About First Healthcare Compliance: Founded in 2012 by a nurse attorney, the First Healthcare Compliance software solution creates confidence among compliance professionals through education, resources, and support in the areas of HIPAA, OSHA, human resources compliance, and fraud waste and abuse laws. Serving clients across the United States, the company's evolving platform provides real-time insight for board reporting and across multiple locations. For more information, please visit https://1sthcc.com/
