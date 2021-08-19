WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The news in the United States continues to cover COVID-19 variants, mask mandates, and vaccinations. In many cases, vaccines are being required by employers. Healthcare industry organizations and facilities will be among the first workplaces to offer booster doses to fully vaccinated employees.
Tracking Employee COVID Vaccinations and Booster Doses
Today, First Healthcare Compliance announced that it provides tracking capability for organizations around the country utilizing its 1stProfessional™ or 1stPremium™ packages to document employee COVID vaccines including booster doses. These new capabilities were added specifically to save healthcare organizations time and create ease during the struggle of the pandemic. Several new features help decrease the time clients spend training employees in areas such as cybersecurity, changing OSHA guidelines, and impacts of COVID-19 on the healthcare setting.
The pandemic has strained healthcare employees and vaccination requirements add complexity. "If we can ease the burden for administrators and compliance officers, then we've done our job well", says Desiree Diaz, Client Services Manager at First Healthcare Compliance. Diaz continues, "our team strives to serve as a resource for managers and compliance personnel and this new feature should streamline their efforts during a challenging time".
Key New Features Added in Response to Client Requests
Regina Miller, Product Manager at First Healthcare Compliance communicates with clients regularly to ensure that real needs are being met. According to Miller, "COVID-19 has created many requests including the tracking of vaccines and upcoming booster doses." Other key enhancements and new features recently announced in response to client requests include the following:
- Offering 1stPrep™ a comprehensive online employee training library for healthcare organizations with a virtual training log and convenient features such as auto-assign, assign by role, and printable certificates.
- Offering the anonymous helpline to aid any healthcare organization in mitigating the risk of whistleblowers.
About First Healthcare Compliance: Founded in 2012 by a nurse attorney, the First Healthcare Compliance software solution creates confidence among compliance professionals through education, resources, and support in the areas of HIPAA, OSHA, human resources compliance, and fraud waste and abuse laws. Serving clients across the United States, the company's evolving platform provides real-time insight for board reporting and across multiple locations. For more information, please visit https://1sthcc.com/
Media Contact
Catherine Short, First Healthcare Compliance, 302-543-2461, catherineshort@1sthcc.com
SOURCE First Healthcare Compliance