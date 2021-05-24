STAMFORD, Conn., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American HIFU today announced that for the first time in Connecticut high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), a minimally invasive procedure using ultrasound technology to treat prostate cancer, was performed by Jonathan Bernie, MD.
HIFU directs high-frequency sound waves that destroy prostate cancer tissue, with a low risk of urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction, compared to traditional therapies. HIFU therapy for prostate cancer is indicated for men with localized prostate cancer and is an alternative to radiation or prostate removal.
"Through a partnership with American HIFU and using the EDAP HIFU system, we are now able to bring advanced solutions to care for our prostate cancer patients across Connecticut," said Dr. Bernie. "HIFU is ideal for the appropriate patient with localized prostate cancer who wishes to avoid radiation or prostatectomy."
In 2015, the FDA cleared HIFU for prostate tissue ablation. Urologists around the world, like Dr. Bernie are now using HIFU to treat parts of the prostate in patients with localized disease. According to the Urology Care Foundations, more than 90% of men who are told they have prostate cancer have localized disease, meaning a majority of these patients could benefit from a minimally invasive procedure like HIFU.
In Europe and around the world, HIFU has been used to treat more than 65,000 patients with encouraging results. For instance, a multicenter study conducted by the French Association of Urology (AFU) showed optimal preservation of continence for 97 percent of patients and erectile function for more than 78 percent of patients.
