First-in-nation initiative between Greater Boston Building Trades Unions & Contractors and global health leader Partners In Health will promote COVID-19 safety in construction industry and beyond

Partners In Health joins with Boston's building trades unions and contractor partners to set the highest safety standards in the nation, and to promote and operationalize workplace testing, tracing, treatment and public awareness campaign Union construction industry partners pledge support to joint initiative which will formally be announced on Tuesday, December 22, 10:30 A.M. EST