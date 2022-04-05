Kenall introduced the new SimpleSeal CleanSlot CRS4 Series – the industry's first recessed slot luminaire series with ISO 3-9 and NSF2 ratings – on March 30, 2022.
KENOSHA, Wis., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cleanroom ceilings can hide a maze of ductwork, conduit and other equipment that may make luminaire placement a challenge. In order to address this challenge, Kenall created the new SimpleSeal CleanSlot CRS4 Series – the industry's first recessed slot luminaire series with ISO 3-9 and NSF2 ratings. The new luminaire series was introduced on March 30, 2022.
Designed with a slim footprint and Biosafety level (BSL) level 1-2 protection, the CleanSlot is ideal for areas with lower footcandle requirements, such as gowning rooms, locker rooms, passageways, airlocks and packaging areas. A tunable white option helps cleanroom staff maintain circadian rhythms in rooms that often receive no direct sunlight.
Lynn Walldorf, Kenall's Product Manager, said, "Our new MedSlot™ and SafeSlot™ luminares have been well received by the healthcare community, as the demand for performance certified slot fixtures continues to grow. The CleanSlot meets ancillary lighting needs in critical cleanroom and containment spaces and helps protect both the staff and the integrity of the work they do."
Kenall has a full slate of new LED lighting product introductions planned for 2022, including the recently introduced EnviroPro® IN9 for natatoriums and the MedMaster MPH headwall luminaire for healthcare facilities. Visit Kenall.com for the latest updates.
Kenall Manufacturing, a Legrand company, was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1963 and has built a reputation for durable lighting solutions of superior quality and exceptional value. Today, the company creates specialized solutions for the healthcare, cleanroom/containment, food processing, transportation, high abuse, and correctional lighting markets. Kenall luminaires are designed and manufactured in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and comply with the Buy American Act (manufactured in the United States with more than 50% of the component cost of US origin).
