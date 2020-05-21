CHELMSFORD, Mass., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Light Diagnostics, a developer of breakthrough automated products for rapid, sensitive, and cost-effective diagnosis of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced the acceptance of two posters as part of the 30th Annual European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).
With global resources focused on combating the current COVID-19 pandemic, ECCMID and similar events have been canceled or postponed. The European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases plans to post the Abstract Book at www.escmid.org.
The two posters are entitled, "An Ultrasensitive Test for the Detection of Clostridiodes difficile Toxins in Stool Samples Using a Single-Molecule Counting Method" and "An Ultrasensitive Rapid Single Molecule Counting Method Detects Bacillus anthracis Lethal Factor Directly in Blood Samples". Each highlights results and conclusions for a novel test using First Light's MultiPath™ platform.
"We were excited to have been chosen to share the results of testing on the First Light Diagnostics MultiPath platform," said Don Straus, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at First Light Diagnostics. "Like all businesses, we understand the difficult decisions that had to be made during this global crisis and look forward to sharing our posters in-person at the appropriate time."
The results presented demonstrate the speed, accuracy, and ease-of-use of First Light's two ultrasensitive SensiTox™ tests for bacterial toxins that cause life-threatening disease1. The company's SensiTox C. difficile Toxin Test will be used to diagnose patients with C. difficile infection, the most common life-threatening hospital-acquired infection. The data reported support the potential of the test to deliver results within 40-minutes with minimum hands-on time and higher accuracy than current tests. The work on the SensiTox B. anthracis Toxin Test demonstrates a unique combination of advantages, including ultrasensitivity, a 20-minute time to result, and no manual sample preparation steps. Both tests use First Light's proprietary technology for single-molecule counting and are performed on the MultiPath Analyzer, featuring walk-away automation, high-throughput, and random-access on-demand processing. First Light Diagnostics has completed a clinical study for C. difficile and the submission is under review at FDA.
About First Light Diagnostics, Inc.
First Light Diagnostics is developing and intends to commercialize a unique range of breakthrough diagnostic products to rapidly, sensitively, and cost-effectively detect life-threatening infections, to determine effective antibiotics at the onset of infection, and to attenuate the spread of antibiotic resistance. Don Straus is the company's Founder and primary inventor of the company's core scientific technology. Based on its proprietary MultiPath detection technology, First Light's products combine the clinical performance of the most advanced commercial laboratory tests with speed, cost-effectiveness, and ease-of-use. This will improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and prevent inappropriate use of powerful antibiotics. Learn more www.firstlightdx.com
1 This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under Contract No. HHSO100201500022C.
First Light Diagnostics
