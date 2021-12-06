SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first-of-its-kind product, named KetoCitra™, is based on breakthrough research by University of California Santa Barbara professor Dr. Thomas Weimbs, a recognized leader in the Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) research field, and Dr. Jacob Torres, Head Researcher of Santa Barbara Nutrients (SBN).
The patented technology underlying KetoCitra™ was initially developed by Dr. Weimbs and Dr. Torres at the University of California, Santa Barbara. They discovered that a combination of two natural compounds - beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) and citrate - has a synergistic effect in halting or slowing the progression of PKD in animal models.
With kidney health and safety as a priority during the product's development, SBN worked with a premier group of advisors that included some of the leading scientists, medical doctors and dietitians in the renal field worldwide.
"The launch of KetoCitra™ is a seminal moment for both Santa Barbara Nutrients and PKD patients. Our focus is to bring hope to the millions of PKD patients around the world, and we think KetoCitra™ has the potential to achieve that," said Dr. Weimbs, President and Founder of Santa Barbara Nutrients.
PKD is one of the most common, life-threatening genetic diseases, causing kidney enlargement and function loss over time. The disease affects over 600,000 Americans and 13 million people worldwide and is one of the leading causes of kidney failure requiring dialysis or kidney transplantation. There is no cure.
About KetoCitra™
The research by Dr. Weimbs and Dr. Torres showed that two natural compounds, beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) and citric acid (citrate), can help the nutritional management of PKD by addressing the metabolic abnormalities that manifest during the progression of the disease.
KetoCitra™ is specifically designed with these two ingredients in a formulation that also delivers beneficial minerals and an alkaline load intended to support the balancing of urine pH. The inclusion of calcium and magnesium helps to manage the dietary absorption of the renal stressors oxalate and inorganic phosphate.
KetoCitra™ uses only ingredients that are generally recognized as safe (GRAS), is sodium- and sugar-free and formulated to be kidney-safe when used as directed. As a medical food, KetoCitra™ is to be taken under medical supervision. KetoCitra™ can be taken by itself but is recommended to be taken in conjunction with specific dietary and lifestyle changes. Researchers at SBN have collaborated with experienced renal dietitians to create a dietary program called Ren.Nu that is administered by the non-profit RenAlign. Patients in the Ren.Nu program, which launches in January 2022, learn to implement a plant-focused, kidney-safe ketogenic diet, together with KetoCitra™, in a sustainable way.
About Santa Barbara Nutrients, Inc.
Santa Barbara Nutrients is a public benefit corporation incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. The experienced SBN team is composed of kidney researchers, patients, and other industry professionals dedicated to bringing to market novel medical foods and other innovative products to help people with PKD and other renal diseases.
The company is committed to scientific and clinical research to develop science backed products that support human health and address significant unmet medical needs.
For more information, please visit https://www.SantaBarbaraNutrients.com
