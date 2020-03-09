AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Responder Fuel LLC ("FRF" or the "Company"), a leading provider of organic, hemp‑infused products for use as a natural alternative to pharmaceutical-grade treatments for personal wellness, today announced the launch of a new line of hemp-infused, broad-spectrum, THC-free products, featuring independent, third-party screening and testing. FRF products were developed to address health issues associated with first responders and any civilian profession where mental and physical demands are greater than the average person. FRF products are now available exclusively at www.firstresponderfuel.com.
"Not all hemp products are created equal," said Lee Vernon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of First Responder Fuel. "Over the past several years, I personally set out on a holistic journey to find a better option to pharmaceutical medications. After touring the United States visiting hemp grow farms, CBD manufacturers, extractors, labs, and dispensaries, I founded First Responder Fuel to develop broad‑spectrum, hemp-infused products that are higher in quality and purity, and made it our mission to treat our customers like family, with compassion, integrity, and honesty.
"First Responder Fuel products are different from other hemp-based products because we use broad-spectrum medical grade hemp (instead of industrial hemp) sourced in the United States. FRF products include organic options that maximize the benefits of Cannibinoids and Terpenes for a holistic Entourage Effect and our refining process uses a patented technology to ensure FRF products are broad-spectrum and THC-free. In addition, unlike all other THC-free products, FRF offers screening preferences and drug testing options for those that want peace of mind. These include a range of customer options, including several over-the-counter THC tests and even a comprehensive 10 panel drug test that is fully compliant with Department of Transportation requirements. Every product has a QR code that allows for real time scanning and lab results."
First Responder Fuel Product Features
Verified by third-party, independent testing, FRF products include oil tinctures, gummies, vitamin/mineral products, balms, and other products that are THC-free, allowing consumers to receive the benefits of naturally occurring Cannibinoids and Terpenes without worrying about unwanted mental or physical intoxication or altered performance. FRF products have active hemp extracts that range in doses from 10mg to 41mg per serving.
The certified hemp used in FRF blends is grown organically, contains no pesticides, no fungicides, no heavy metals, and is free from mildew and mold. FRF products are non-GMO, natural and organic ingredients and are plant-based and Vegan friendly and packaged in sleek 100% recyclable glass containers.
First Responder Fuel is all about giving back and making a positive difference in people's lives with support, motivation, and appreciation. A portion of every sale of First Responder Fuel products is donated back to the Brotherhood of Heroes Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit benefiting first responders and their families during times of crisis.
About First Responder Fuel
First Responder Fuel (FRF) believes a holistic journey is a better option to bring relief to those who struggle with various physical and mental issues. Founded by a first responder with over 27 years of experience, Lee Vernon established First Responder Fuel in 2019 to develop hemp‑infused products that are higher in quality and purity, making it our mission to treat our customers like family, with compassion, integrity, and honesty. For more information about First Responder Fuel, please visit https://firstresponderfuel.com/, @FirstResponderFuelLLC on Facebook, and @FuelResponder on Twitter, or email us at info@firstresponderfuel.com.
About the Brotherhood of Heroes Foundation
The Brotherhood of Heroes Foundation, or BoHF, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity established by Lee Vernon, the founder of First Responder Fuels, to cut the "red tape" by bringing relief and outreach benefits to first responders and their families during times of crisis. While providing assistance to those that sacrifice themselves for others, BoHF exemplifies integrity, compassion, honesty, dedication and drive. For more information about the Brotherhood of Heroes Foundation, please visit http://www.brotherhoodofheroes.org or email us at info@brotherhoodofheroes.org.
FDA Disclaimer
The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice. This product in not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 18. By using this site you agree to follow the privacy policy and all terms and conditions printed on this site. Void where prohibited by law. Always speak with a healthcare professional before taking any dietary, nutritional, herbal or homeopathic supplement.
