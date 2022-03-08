SAN MATEO, Calif., Mar.8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --In an effort to again thank First Responders for all that they do, including the seemingly impossible efforts needed to overcome the challenges of recent times, California Casualty launches its 2022 Work Hard/Play Hard "$10,000 Camping" giveaway.
The contest invites all interested firefighters, EMTs and law enforcement to enter to win $10,000 to purchase outdoor gear that lets them disconnect from the hectic, fast-paced daily grind and reconnect with friends, family and nature.
It's a prize intended to give one lucky first responder the funds needed to have the peaceful, restful, outdoor quality time they all deserve.
Firefighters, EMTs and Law Enforcement officers can enter at http://www.Contest4Heroes.com. The deadline to enter is November 18, 2022.
"First responders do the hard work keeping our communities safe," said California Casualty Sr. Vice President Mike McCormick. "We owe the dedicated professionals who protect our communities this thank you for all that they do."
Previous Work Hard/Play Hard sweepstakes from California Casualty have awarded public safety personnel ATVs, DeWalt Tools, motorcycles, and cash. Past winners include an Oregon Police Officer, Colorado Sheriff's Captain, Firefighters from California, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Pennsylvania, and California Peace Officers.
Founded in 1914 and headquartered in San Mateo, California with service centers in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas, California Casualty provides public safety employees and volunteers across the country auto and home insurance with special rates, generous discounts and unique benefits not available to the general public. Learn more about California Casualty at http://www.calcas.com or call 1.800.800.9410.
Media Contact
Robin Freese, California Casualty, 719-532-8440, rfreese@calcas.com
SOURCE California Casualty