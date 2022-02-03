SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California Casualty's 2021 Work Hard/Play Hard "Safe and Secure" Giveaway ended Q4 2021. The three winners received their prize packages of 5.11® merchandise valued over $1,000 and $2,250 towards the purchase of a Liberty Safe during surprise presentations in January.
Sgt. Justin H., a Fresno POA/PORAC member who has been in law enforcement for 17 years, was the first recipient to get the surprising news that he won. Justin plans to keep most of the 5.11 gear, but share some of it, as he stated during the presentation, "My team out here at the Regional Training Center has absolutely been working themselves to the bone so I can guarantee you I'm going to share some of that with them." Justin also plans to use his $2,250 prize money towards the purchase of a larger safe.
When asked why he joined law enforcement, Justin shared, "When I was a young kid, probably in 3rd grade, somebody stole my bike out of our garage and I was down the street and I saw this suspect riding my bike. Long story short, a Sherriff's Deputy actually caught the guy and returned the bike to me. I was so enamored with the guy, he was very helpful, set a very positive image for law enforcement in my mind, and so that was always the goal that I had when I grew up."
Justin said being a member of the Fresno POA was about being part of a team, one voice, one fight. "It's doing what's best for everybody involved. And especially now with all the challenges we have, with COVID and the political climate and society's climate, if we don't have each other's backs now, then who's going to have each other's back? So that's a very important thing for us and I take a lot of pride and I'm very proud of our leadership at FPOA as well."
Roger C., a member of the Holland Fire Department and Iowa Firefighters Association where he has been a member for many years, had absolutely no idea that he was a winner until he received the news at the end of a scheduled Board Meeting. Roger was at a loss for words and so appreciative. When asked what he was going to do with the money, he and his wife – who was also in attendance – said that he was going to buy a safe and a new sewing machine (which may have been a joke).
Rodolfo (Rudy) B., a LAAPOA/PORAC member that's part of Special SWAT Unit for the LA Airport Police Department, heard about California Casualty's Work Hard/Play Hard contest at a PORAC chapter meeting. When receiving the news that he won, Rudy exclaimed, "I'm still in shock! I never win anything!" He shared that he will definitely use the 5.11 gear and purchase a new Liberty Safe with his $2,250.
Rudy has been in law enforcement for 19 years. After 911 and seeing what the New York Police Department went through, it was at that moment that he wanted to be a peace officer. When asked what being a LAAPOA/PORAC member meant to him as a peace officer, Rudy replied "It's the other reason why I chose law enforcement as a profession. We protect each other."
California Casualty launched the Work Hard/Play Hard contest over 10 years ago in an effort to thank First Responders for all that they have done and continue to do for the communities they serve.
Previous Work Hard/Play Hard winners include an Oregon Police officer, Colorado Sheriff's captain, Firefighters from California, Nebraska, Ohio and Pennsylvania, a California Highway Patrolman, and most recently an Oregon volunteer firefighter. Past prizes include ATVs, DeWalt Tools, motorcycles, and cash.
The next Work Hard/Play Hard contest opens early March with California Casualty giving away $10,000 for camping gear. Firefighters, EMTs and Law Enforcement officers interested in winning can enter at http://www.Contest4Heroes.com. Winners will be announced in November 2022.
"First responders do the hard work keeping our communities safe," said California Casualty Sr. Vice President Mike McCormick. "We owe the dedicated professionals who protect our communities this thank you for all that they do."
Founded in 1914 and headquartered in San Mateo, California with service centers in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas, California Casualty provides public safety employees and volunteers across the country auto and home insurance with special rates, generous discounts and unique benefits not available to the general public. Learn more about California Casualty at http://www.calcas.com or call 1.800.800.9410.
