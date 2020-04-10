CHICAGO, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telemedicine consults at First Stop Health as of April 6 were 43% higher than March 9, the beginning of the COVID pandemic in the U.S. While overall patient demand for telemedicine services has decreased in the past few weeks for the reasons set forth in our last release of statistics, requests for consults for coronavirus-related issues continued to increase and is now at 21% of all consults. Despite sustained overall increases in demand for consults, First Stop Health patients are back to receiving convenient access to care at an average doctor response time of less than three minutes.
Telemedicine is helping keep people away from medical waiting rooms and providing much-needed advice to anxious patients on how to operate in the presence of the highly contagious COVID-19 virus.
First Stop Health Telemedicine trends:
COVID-19
Non-COVID-19
Consult Increase
Median Doctor
March 9
1%
99%
--
<6 minutes
March 16
9%
91%
78%
<15 minutes
March 23
9%
91%
92%
<11 minutes
March 30
20%
80%
57%
<9 minutes
April 6
21%
79%
43%
<3 minutes
*Percentage of telemedicine consults
According to the CDC, COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have increased from 647 on March 9 to more than 374,000 on April 6.
Learn more about First Stop Health by visiting fshealth.com.
About First Stop Health
First Stop Health provides care that people love. Patients can talk with doctors 24/7 via mobile app, website or phone. We help them save time and money with convenient, high-quality care. Our Telemedicine services are only available as an employee benefit program from employers.
Media Contact
Nick Severino | VP, Marketing | First Stop Health
888-691-7867 x-410 | nseverino@fshealth.com