NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS), a mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada, today announced its first student to match into a residency program in California. Dr. Sarah Mohtadi graduated from UMHS in 2019, and applied to the California-based residency in 2020, the same year that UMHS earned California recognition. Dr. Mohtadi matched into a psychiatry residency at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine & Science in Los Angeles, which treats medically underserved communities, and following the first few months of her residency, she will soon begin her Emergency Medicine Psychiatry block at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
"It feels surreal that I am the first UMHS graduate to Match in California," said Dr.Mohtadi."I remember how my graduating class would talk about the possibility of having residency options in California in the future, but I had no idea I would become part of that reality. This was my first choice in the Match, and I say this as motivation for others who are interested in applying for residency in California."
A California native, Dr. Mohtadi is the daughter of Middle Eastern immigrants and is the first in her family to attend college. She graduated from Cal State Northridge with a biology degree and completed her master's degree in psychology.
Since returning to her native California, Dr. Mohtadi has worked tirelessly on the frontlines to support the Long Beach Health Department in their COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts. Dr. Mohtadi made an appearance in the news when she vaccinated the Mayor of Long Beach, Robert Garcia.
Once Dr. Mohtadi's residency program began in June, she continued to actively support vaccination efforts - balancing long hours of training with her volunteer efforts. She recently volunteered on-site at the Long Beach Grand Prix as part of the mobile vaccination team, and is looking forward to working as part of the initiative to provide COVID booster shots even as her residency program intensifies.
"I hope that I can continue to be of service with the vaccination and testing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Mohtadi.
