LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans practice social distancing, sheltering in place, using copious amounts of hand sanitizer and regularly wearing gloves and masks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, founder of Regenera Medical and RootMD, Elroy Vojdani, MD, IFMCP, releases the first at-home collection kit today that enables Americans to determine if they've been exposed to the coronavirus, and if they have immunity to COVID-19 – all in the safety of their own home. Founded by a physician, RootMD is also dedicated to donating collection kits to Los Angeles-based physicians on the frontlines, who need to know if they have been exposed and if they are immune, as they continue to work tirelessly to care for patients.
"Given the tremendous lack of certainty surrounding who has been exposed to COVID-19, the results of this at-home collection kit will arm individuals with the information needed to make decisions about what precautionary measures to take for themselves and those around them," says Dr. Vojdani. "This is ideal for individuals who are not sure if they've been exposed or not, have been turned away over the last three weeks because they didn't meet criteria, or people who may have been asymptomatic transmitters and have no idea." He continues, "Other antibody tests that are, or will soon be, available require people to leave their home to have the test taken at a hospital, doctor's office or lab. This test allows people to easily get tested, in the security of their own home, without breaking quarantine."
The test, which examines two antibodies – IgM and IgG – has been scientifically proven to accurately and reliably detect COVID-19 antibodies, when tested at least seven days after exposure. Apart from those taking immune suppressing medication, the at-home collection kit will prove helpful for many individuals looking to determine if they have in fact been exposed to the virus and if so, whether it is active or if they have developed immunity.
While all tests are ordered and performed by Dr. Vojdani in office, this is not an at-home COVID-19 test, rather it's to test exposure and immunity to the virus. The simple finger prick kit provides confidential results through an online portal within 48 hours after the blood sample has been received.
Dr. Vojdani implores individuals who learn they are immune to visit the nearest blood bank to donate blood in order to help hospitals across the country, who are transferring isolated blood plasma (where all the antibodies are contained) from patients who are immune to COVID-19 to critically ill patients, in order to boost their immune systems so they can fight against infection.
The COVID-19 Exposure & Immunity Test can be ordered online through RootMD. For more information on how Dr. Vojdani is pioneering answers, please visit Regenera Medical.
Disclaimer:
- This test has not been reviewed by the FDA.
- Negative results do not rule out SARS-CoV-2 infection, particularly in those who have been in contact with the virus. Follow-up testing with a molecular diagnostic should be considered to rule out infection in these individuals.
- Results from antibody testing should not be used as the sole basis to diagnose or exclude SARS-CoV-2 infection or to inform infection status.
- Positive results may be due to past or present infection with non-SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strains, such as coronavirus HKU1, NL63, OC43, or 229E.