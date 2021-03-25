FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To meet the needs of today's mask challenges, Firstwave3d launched its first of 4 masks, the PersonalAIR™ START, with a 30-day crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. Designed for consumer use, the START mask incorporates a double-layered air filtration system, featuring 2 washable particulate filters and 2 N95 filters, which purify the airflow in and out of the mask. The silicone, rubber facepiece is non-stick and hypo-allergenic, and the neoprene head straps are ergonomically-designed and fully-adjustable for a comfortable fit. Unique to FirstWave3D, and included with all Indiegogo pledges, will be a facepiece precisely fit to the contours of user's face, maximizing wearers' protection and comfort, as scanned by a free smart-phone app. All mask pieces, except the electronics chassis, are washable.
"When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, I was saddened to see the selection of masks available. So, a former McDonnell Douglas colleague, and also my friend, and I felt compelled to create a better solution that initially delivered on three things: enhanced air filtration, comfort and convenience," said William Vablais, CEO and co-founder of FirstWave3D. "The START mask is the first in the series of PersonalAIR masks and accessories we have created for personal and professional use.
We are already completing work on our advanced professional series which include added voice amplification, Bluetooth connectivity, air cooling, ultraviolet light, voice controls and Push-to-Talk."
The PersonalAIR™ START Mask, is our first mask and is available for shipping in the United States of America, Canada and the European Union as part of a 30-day Indiegogo campaign which ends April 17th. Pledge or learn more, visit igg.me/at/firstwave3d.
About FirstWave3D
At FirstWave3D, we design and produce elegant, simple solutions to complex world problems by bringing together a team of global experts in the fields of product development, engineering, manufacturing, design and innovation. FirstWave3D serves individuals, health-care professionals, educators and businesses by providing direct-to-consumer and wholesale options. Founded in 2020 by William Vablais and Gareth Evans, and, based in Franklin, TN, FirstWave3D develops and produces the PersonalAIR™ series of masks. firstwave3d.com.
