NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FitBiomics, a bio-tech company focused on gut health, announced today its updated subscription prices for Nella performance probiotics. With a new subscription price of $59, the daily capsule, Nella, is now easier than ever to add into a daily routine and positively impact health and wellness resolutions for 2022. The one-time purchase price remains at the current price of $75.
The product is manufactured using probiotics sourced from the microbiome of elite endurance athletes. FitBiomics supports that the source of the probiotic strains matters when it comes to athletic performance. The American-made, gluten free, vegan probiotic is certified by Informed Sport, a service which identifies banned substances.
"Nella is the fruition of five years of cutting-edge microbiome R&D, packaged into a single capsule, made accessible to all," said Jonathan Scheiman, Founder and CEO of FitBiomics. "We look forward to cultivating another year that supports holistic health, playing an exciting role in the future of fitness and wellness, as well as continuing to bridge the gap between sports and science."
The Nella probiotic supplement is trusted by elite competitors across the country, including Olympic medalists, professional athletes, and USA record holders. Additionally, FitBiomics is in partnership with and serves as the official probiotic of Fordham University Athletics and St. John's University Athletics.
FitBiomics believes that underlining good health, is good gut health. The microbiome is an ecosystem of trillions of microorganisms in our body at the epicenter of health and wellness, making gut health a key to better sleep, an improved mood, additional energy, enhanced immunity, and so much more! As more people look for proactive and natural solutions to support gut health measures, FitBiomics is more committed than ever to utilize its unique scientific platform to unlock future innovations that support optimized health.
"Thank you for being a part of our 2021 journey, and making us a part of yours! We are grateful for your support as we launched Nella, and are just scratching the surface for harnessing the power of the microbiome. We can't wait to share more innovations and adventures with you in 2022," said Scheiman.
About FitBiomics and Nella:
Our mission is to empower, educate, and elevate. We're working to inspire and build a world where greatness is possible for everyone by driving transformation from the inside out to maximize human potential. FitBiomics is simultaneously bridging the gap between sports and science, bringing communities together, and inspiring the next generation of scientists. The new frontier of human health & wellness is Nella -- a daily capsule of next-gen performance probiotics designed to help anyone pursuing a healthy and active lifestyle to a new frontier of personal best, from the inside out. Nella gives you the guts to defy your limits.
For more information, please visit, https://nella.fitbiomics.com
Media Contact
Tara Shultz, Pitch Public Relations, +1 480.466.3339, tara@pitchpublicrelations.com
SOURCE FitBiomics