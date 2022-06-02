After the successful launch of multiple FDA-cleared antimicrobial dental devices, FiteBac partners with Siltech, an international corporation specializing in innovative silicone products, to develop novel materials imbued with FiteBac's broad antimicrobial effectiveness.
MARIETTA, Ga., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FiteBac Technology is partnering with Siltech to expand its line of antimicrobial additives with novel super nanoparticles or silsesquioxanes. FiteBac's 50 nm and 200 nm functionalized silica particles provide extensive crosslinking of silsesquioxanes in multiple polymer and resin systems. FiteBac silsesquioxanes enhance strength, durability, and resiliency, and provide biocidal effects: all of this allows materials made today to be better and safer tomorrow. The incorporation of FiteBac's chemical additives, functionalized silica, and silsesquioxanes into coatings, composites, and carbon fibers will yield lighter, stronger, and more durable materials for applications in aerospace, medicine, dentistry, transportation, 3D printing, and additive manufacturing.
Over the past 10 years, FiteBac's founder, Dr. Kirk Kimmerling, and a team of over 40 scientists and dental researchers have brought FiteBac to the forefront of antimicrobial technology. FiteBac's team has been cited in over 20 scientific publications, received multiple patents, and successfully launched multiple FDA-cleared antimicrobial dental devices. FiteBac lead molecules K21 and K18 are positioned with the FDA Drug and Device divisions to provide even greater impacts in healthcare very soon.
The global FiteBac initiative continues to grow as more scientists from universities and industries throughout the world create diverse applications of FiteBac Technology in fields as varied as composites, coatings, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. With FiteBac and silane specialist Siltech partnering together, they have created large-scale, efficient production of FiteBac's chemistry which will include advanced POSS (Polyhedral Oligomeric Silsesquioxane) materials. Unlike other silsesquioxanes, FiteBac's proprietary processes provide higher degrees of functionality throughout the nano silicate complex, affording greater integration into the material systems as well as biocidal effectiveness.
Greater material integration and denser particles will allow for the development of new systems with new, desirable mechanical properties.
"Working with the FiteBac team and this novel antimicrobial approach has brought exciting opportunities for Siltech," said Bob Ruckle, Marketing and Sales Director at Siltech. "Our chemists and other R&D personnel are working to maximize the potential of FiteBac's revolutionary chemistry. We see the enormous impact FiteBac Chemistry stands to have on multiple fields - but especially on healthcare - and we're excited to be a key part of this pioneering process."
"FiteBac is so grateful that a leader in silicone technology like Siltech has invested so many resources to scale our chemistry,'' said FiteBac's founder, Dr. Kirk Kimmerling. "Siltech's manufacturing will provide cost-effective drugs and additives into many medical and dental devices, creating a healthier world. Our advanced antimicrobial silsesquioxanes will assist in the development of biofilm-inhibiting permanent medical and dental devices, such as dental and orthopedic implants."
About FiteBac Technology
FiteBac Technology is a family of brands, all specializing in diverse applications of their patented, versatile antimicrobial technology. In 2020, FiteBac Dental became the first company to release an FDA-cleared Antimicrobial Cavity Cleanser. Today, FiteBac is using its technology in the development of new products offering customers and patients lasting antimicrobial protection: resins, polymers, composites, coatings, silica binders, silicones, and textiles.
About Siltech
With more than 25 years of experience, Siltech is an industry leader in the world of silicones. Their expertise includes organo-modified silicone surfactants and silicone polymers, including a full line of cationic, quaternary, and di-functional silicones, as well as a number of reactive silicones. In these fields, Siltech owns more than 30 patents and serves a variety of industries like personal care, foam, automotive, inks, coatings, household chemicals, industrial chemicals, pulp and paper, agriculture, composites, leather, mould release, oil and gas, and 3D printing.
