MIAMI, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FITLIGHT®, a technology company who designs and creates innovative exercise and training environments with light sensors, announced today it will continue donating a portion of proceeds from their Neurocognitive sale on the FITLIGHT TRAINER®, to the Jackson Health Foundation in Miami, Florida. The promotion began in mid-April and has now been extended through Father's Day on June 21st, 2020. It offers customers a discount on the popular FITLIGHT TRAINER® package that includes new software designed for the neurocognitive market with specific drills for attention, memory, vision and more.
Additionally, FITLIGHT® has launched the "Lobe Lovers" campaign to support healthcare workers during COVID-19. Throughout the "Lobe Lovers" campaign, FITLIGHT® is donating creative headbands to staff at Jackson Health System and healthcare facilities in Canada to help alleviate the pain many of the healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines are experiencing behind their ears from wearing protective masks all day. The headband design includes two buttons on the side of the headband allowing healthcare staff to attach their mask straps directly to the buttons instead of their ears.
With offices in Aurora, Ontario and Miami, Florida, FITLIGHT® identified Jackson Health Foundation as the ideal partner to support with this promotion in Miami. Jackson Health Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is the fundraising arm of Jackson Health System, the most comprehensive healthcare provider in South Florida offering world-class care to any person who walks through its doors. Jackson Health System has been combatting COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, ensuring as many patients as possible in South Florida receive excellent care.
"At FITLIGHT®, we work with aspired and elite athletes, military and police, and even more so with healthcare professionals," said Rob Bouw, Director of Sales at FITLIGHT®. "COVID-19 has impacted the entire world and as a company, we wanted to find a way to support our local healthcare heroes during this time, in both Canada and the U.S. We are proud to be able to give back to our local community in Miami by supporting the Jackson Health Foundation."
"During this time, the Jackson Health Foundation would like to thank you for your donations. With your help, the Jackson Health System will continue to battle this pandemic, serve our community and lead the way towards our new normal. We appreciate your help in making miracles happen," said Flavia Lilzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer at Jackson Health Foundation.
To donate to the Jackson Health Foundation, please visit https://jacksonhealthfoundation.org.
About FITLIGHT®
FITLIGHT Corp. is headquartered in Ontario, Canada, and serves customers worldwide. FITLIGHT® specializes in designing and creating equipment and technology applicable in sports, healthcare and tactical industries and have embraced innovative technology in the creation of products for all to enjoy in the pursuit of performance excellence. The goal at FITLIGHT® is to change the way performance is measured and to be the global leader in revolutionizing human performance by offering interactive, adaptable, and measurable training solutions, and improving the relationship between the brain and body.
For more information, please visit https://www.fitlighttraining.com.
