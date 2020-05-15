SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of California's fitness industry have joined together to form the California Fitness Alliance (CFA) with the goal of safely and responsibly initiating the reopening of clubs and fitness facilities throughout the state.
An industry that employs over 180,000 people at more than 4,000 fitness locations across the state, fitness was completely shut down by COVID-19. With little warning, it left thousands of people jobless and millions of Californians without access to the gyms and clubs they rely on to help them live healthy lifestyles.
The CFA will seek to provide relief to these employees by pursuing federal and state aid and work with state and local officials to set and define safe, effective statewide reopening standards and guidelines.
"In the fitness industry, we often work more independently than collaboratively. Now, we look forward to working together and with state and local officials to reopen facilities in a safe manner," said Francesca Schuler, CEO, In-Shape Health Clubs. "We are passionate about helping our community members live healthy lives, and we want to continue to support them on their fitness journeys."
"We are working to bring thousands of jobs back to California while also providing a safe environment for people to effectively exercise in a facility," said Randy Karr, president and CEO, California Family Fitness. "Before the coronavirus outbreak, millions of Californians visited clubs and fitness facilities every day. Being active is just as important today as it was before the pandemic."
Karr and Schuler are CFA's founding partners, along with Angel Banos, President and CEO, Gold's Gym SoCal Group, Cory Brightwell, CEO, Chuze Fitness, Pete Bakis, President, Yuba City Racquet Club,
Sebastyen Jackovics, Founder and President, FitnessSF and Marc Thomas, Franchise Owner, Orangetheory Fitness.
CFA's growing list of partners includes gyms, clubs, studios, boutiques, private trainers, vendors and others in the industry who are committed to helping carry out its mission. For more information on how to join or support CFA, visit https://californiafitnessalliance.com/
ABOUT CALIFORNIA FITNESS ALLIANCE
The California Fitness Alliance is the united voice of fitness professionals in California advocating for growth for the fitness industry in a safe and healthy way to serve more and keep our state fit. Our members include health clubs, boutiques, studios, fitness professionals, manufactures and suppliers, and individuals. We represent all regions of the state, urban and rural, small and large. We provide everything from basic workout facilities to full service programs.