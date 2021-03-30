PASADENA, Calif., Mar. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fitness Machine Technicians, specialists in the maintenance and repair of exercise equipment for commercial and residential customers, opens in the Greater Los Angeles area today, including San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Downtown Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Pasadena, Malibu, Encino, Thousand Oaks, and North Hollywood. Husband and wife team Toutoule and Carly Ntoya of Pasadena, Calif. will own and manage the local office.
Headquartered in Philadelphia, Fitness Machine Technicians operates in more than 70 markets across the country and offers service/repair and maintenance on a variety of exercise equipment in fitness centers, universities, high schools, hotels, apartment complexes, corporate gyms and private residences.
Toutoule says, "It can be incredibly frustrating to go to the gym or fitness center and find your favorite piece of equipment in disrepair – it puts a wrench in your workout routine and is detrimental to the gym, too. That's where we come in – it's our goal to provide the Greater Los Angeles area with the best fitness equipment repair and maintenance service to keep customers and clients thriving."
Toutoule and Carly live in Pasadena. Carly is a lifelong resident, and Toutoule grew up in the San Fernando Valley. After receiving his Bachelor of Science from Oregon Institute of Technology and his Master's in Education from Azusa Pacific University, he had a long career teaching science in nearby schools. He also received his Ed.D. in Education Leadership from University of Southern California and began an education consulting business working with schools in the area. Carly received her Bachelor of Arts from University of Southern California and currently works as a Human Resources Director. She holds a Ph.D. in Industrial Organizational Psychology from Alliant International University – Los Angeles.
With their background in education and human resources, the Ntoyas are also eager to work with local schools, helping to modernize their fitness centers to inspire the next generation of exercise enthusiasts.
The Ntoyas plan to hire local technicians over the next year as the business grows. All technicians are trained at Fitness Machine Technicians' headquarters in Philadelphia. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, technicians take extra precautions by wearing face masks and gloves and using disinfectant wipes when servicing equipment.
Carly adds, "With many residents currently rediscovering their at-home fitness equipment, we're ready to help fellow Angelenos get back up and running with tune-ups and other needed maintenance on their machines."
Since its inception, Fitness Machine Technicians has been committed to delivering reliable service/repair and preventive maintenance services to customers across the nation. With more than 35 years' experience in the fitness industry, Chief Executive and Founder Don Powers created a company that puts its customers first.
Powers notes, "I'm thrilled Toutoule and Carly are joining the Fitness Machine Technicians family. They have a great familiarity with their market and future customers and we're confident they'll find great success."
For more information about having a fitness machine or exercise facility serviced, please contact Fitness Machine Technicians of Greater Los Angeles at 1-833-FMT-GLA3 or visit http://www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com/GreaterLA.
About Fitness Machine Technicians
Fitness Machine Technicians specializes in the maintenance and repair of fitness equipment for commercial and home exercise facilities. Clients include fitness centers, corporations, hotels, condominiums, high schools, colleges and universities, government, and residential homes across the United States. Its corporate-trained and authorized technicians are committed to providing the most reliable repair and maintenance services.
Fitness Machine Technicians also offers franchise opportunities to individuals with an interest in fitness and looking to run a service-based business based on a proven operating model. The company's award-winning franchise currently has locations in more than 80 territories across the country. For more information, visit the website at http://www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com or call 844-FMT-FIXX.
