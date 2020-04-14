OxyStrap International Inc., (https://oxystrap.com/ ), a San Diego, CA-based health innovation company, which manufactures fitness trackers, announced today that it has shifted its manufacturing focus to produce effective N95 equivalent protective face masks, which are hand-washable and non-disposable, to help in the effort to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. Manufactured in the U.S., the OxyStrap protective face mask is carefully hand-made with an effective microbiological barrier material.