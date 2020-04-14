SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OxyStrap International Inc., (https://oxystrap.com/), a San Diego, CA-based health innovation company, which manufactures fitness trackers, announced today that it has shifted its manufacturing focus to produce effective N95 equivalent protective face masks, which are hand-washable and non-disposable, to help in the effort to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
The company's masks will be distributed to health care workers, law enforcement, food handlers, and the general public. Protective face masks must be properly manufactured with an effective microbiological organism barrier and also properly used to be effective against the spread of infection. Simple quick-guide instructions for proper usage will be included with the company's masks.
Manufactured in the U.S., the OxyStrap protective face mask is a premier quality product, which is carefully hand-made with an effective microbiological barrier material. It's comfortable to wear and easy to use. Since all the material components are hand-washable, the OxyStrap mask can be used repeatedly without deterioration of its effectiveness or appearance. OxyStrap recommends that the masks be hand washed daily during periods of usage to not only clean but also remove and destroy microbiological organisms from the mask.
"We are currently producing and distributing at our cost, non-disposable/hand-washable protective masks, which are equivalent to N95 masks. We are committed to ramping up production as quickly as possible to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus and safely reopen U.S. businesses and the economy which is being devastated at this time," said Dr. Ron Gertsch, M.D., vice president of OxyStrap International.
"A combination of practicing not only good hygiene, handwashing, and social distancing but also making available and properly using effective N95 equivalent protective masks when in close proximity to others will help tremendously to stop the spread of infection. Effective protective masks must be made available to all U.S. workers and also the general public as quickly as possible. This will be the quickest way to enable people to safely get back to work and open up our shutdown economy. The missing link is a plentiful supply of protective masks that have the following features: an effective microbiological barrier, inexpensive, non-disposable and safely reusable, hand-washable, comfortable to wear and easy to use. The protective masks that we are currently manufacturing at OxyStrap have those features. Simple cloth masks typically made out of cotton material do not provide an effective microbiological barrier. Our current mission is to quickly ramp up our production capability to make these masks plentifully available to all U.S. workers and the general public. We encourage other U.S. companies, large or small, who have the capability, to do likewise so that a plentiful supply of these masks can be made available as quickly as possible. This isn't the first infectious disease crisis that we have experienced, nor will it be the last."
ABOUT OXYSTRAP INTERNATIONAL
Dr. Ron Gertsch, M.D., a physician and Bariatric surgeon, is launching the OxyStrap fitness tracker to help consumers improve their health and save lives. OxyStrap International's goal is for consumers to achieve good health and a more active lifestyle while enjoying enhanced safety through accurate tracking of body vital signs with customizable alerts. The San Diego, CA-based company welcomes joining the effort to stop the spread of the Coronavirus by manufacturing and distributing effective protective masks to not only health care workers, law enforcement, and food handlers, but all U.S. workers and the general public. For more information, please visit https://oxystrap.com/ or e-mail the OxyStrap team at info@oxystrap.com.
Media Contact:
George Pappas
Conservaco/The Ignite Agency
949-339-2002
237910@email4pr.com
http://ignitecfp.com