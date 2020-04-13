SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OxyStrap International Inc., (https://oxystrap.com/ ), a San Diego, CA-based health innovation company, which manufactures fitness trackers, announced today that it has shifted its manufacturing focus to produce effective N95 equivalent protective masks to help in the effort to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
The company's masks will be distributed to health care workers, law enforcement, food handlers, and the general public. Protective face masks must be properly manufactured with an effective microbiological organism barrier and also properly used to be effective against the spread of infection. A simple quick-guide instruction for proper usage will be included with the company's masks.
Manufactured in the U.S., the OxyStrap protective face mask is a premier quality product, which is carefully hand-made with an effective microbiological barrier material. It's comfortable to wear and easy to use. Since all the material components are hand-washable, the OxyStrap mask can be used repeatedly without deterioration of its effectiveness or appearance. OxyStrap recommends that the masks be hand washed daily during periods of usage to not only clean but also remove and destroy microbiological organisms from the mask.
"We are currently producing and distributing at our cost, non-disposable/hand-washable protective masks, which are equivalent to N95 masks. We are committed to ramping up production as quickly as possible to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus to work toward safely reopening U.S. businesses and the economy which is being devastated at this time," said Dr. Ron Gertsch, M.D., vice president of OxyStrap International.
"A combination of practicing good hygiene and handwashing, reasonable and appropriate social distancing plus properly using effective protective masks, which are N95 equivalent, will help tremendously to reduce the spread of infection," Dr. Gertsch added. "This will enable people to safely get back to work and open up our shut-down economy. Effective protective masks must be made available to all U.S. workers as quickly as possible. Our current mission is to assist in achieving that goal, and we encourage other U.S. companies large or small, who have the capability, to do likewise. This isn't the first infectious disease crisis we have experienced, nor will it be the last."
Dr. Gertsch, a physician and bariatric surgeon, launched OxyStrap to help consumers improve their health and save lives. For more information about his company's latest mask program, please visit the company's website, https://oxystrap.com/.
