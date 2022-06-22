Introducing SO1O Plug and Play Functionality for all Club Spaces
MIAMI, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FitnessOnDemand (IHRSA Booth 1706), the leader in premium on-demand fitness content for clubs and fitness centers, returns to IHRSA this June, with the next innovative, evolution of the company's on-demand content platform. Introducing SO1O ("Solo"), a new FitnessOnDemand interface that is designed for maximum versatility and easy, plug and play use to upgrade or transform any open space or studio in the club.
SO1O requires no complex, lengthy or expensive install. Each 43-inch, zero-bezel, sleek and mirrored panel can be hung anywhere in the club without specialized, time consuming or expensive installation. It's designed to bring premium content, short-form workouts and instructor-led sessions to any open space, helping to engage and motivate club members throughout the club. And thanks to the display's horizontal orientation and mirrored finish, users get maximum, widescreen visibility of both workout content or their instructor as well as their own progress and form.
"We listen to club operators across the industry in designing products and understand that not every facility has the space or installation resources required for an in-studio virtual fitness solution," says Uday Anumalachetty, divisional vice president, FitnessOnDemand "SO1O is designed specifically to solve that problem and make it simple for any club or fitness facility of any size to start offering a self-service virtual fitness station immediately."
SO1O by FitnessOnDemand can be easily wall mounted anywhere in the club and is ready to use out of the box without any specialized tools or additional A/V equipment. Enhanced touchscreen sensitivity now creates instant member access to more than 500 classes, workouts and wind downs on the FitnessOnDemand platform as well as regular updates from world-class fitness instructors, studios and specialist fitness brands.
In addition to the launch of SO1O, visitors to FitnessOnDemand at IHRSA can learn about the company's recent integration of live streaming functionality for club instructors within the FitnessOnDemand platform, as well as the launch of Circuits365. Circuits65 is a portfolio of self-guided exercise circuits also designed to engage members throughout the club with fresh content every day, including 90 circuits, each comprising eight individual exercise stations. Members can jump into a circuit with any one of the eight onscreen exercises to get started and work their way through the day's circuit in any order. Each exercise station is at one minute intervals with a :30 second break between. Users can stop with one circuit or complete multiple laps for a longer workout.
"It's been a busy year of innovation, invention and expansion at FitnessOnDemand," adds Anumalachetty. "And that's essential to one of our primary goals: helping club operators create exceptional and immersive fitness experiences that make their club brands stand out to attract new members and retain current ones. That's on everyone's minds in an ultra-competitive industry where it's all about your environment, your offerings and what you can bring to members."
About FitnessOnDemand (http://www.FODvirtual.com)
FitnessOnDemand is a global leader in the collection, curation and provision of high-quality, premium digital fitness content from some of the world's leading names and experts in personalized fitness. The company helps club operators of all sizes and types from commercial fitness club networks to hospitality and multi-family unit fitness facility managers provide comprehensive, state of the art and immersive fitness experiences to the members, guests and residents that are important to their business. Offerings include thousands of curated instructor-led classes, emerging fitness trend content, meditation, wellness and wind downs as well as content from world class creators including Jillian Michaels, SH1FT, Sweat Factor, Zumba & Strong by Zumba and many more. Club operators can provide in-club, at home and mobile access to FOD on-demand content as well as stream live instructor classes from their clubs all in one comprehensive platform.
