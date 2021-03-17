MINNEAPOLIS, Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FitnessOnDemand, the leading curator and provider of the world's best fitness content for clubs, commercial properties and their customers signed a content partnership agreement with POPSUGAR, the #1 most engaged-with Women's Lifestyle site globally [Source: Comscore, September 2020]. The deal makes high-energy fitness classes and content featuring expert trainers instantly available on the platforms of all FOD commercial customers.
"POPSUGAR is a true leader and innovator in lifestyle, pop culture and fitness and wellness content," said Andrew Evenson, senior director, operations and brand strategy, FitnessOnDemand. "POPSUGAR Fitness features trainers, instructors, and fitness experts who are some of the best-known names in the business, even outside of Hollywood. It's very exciting to be able to bring a curated portfolio of their classes and content – well known and beloved online – to our broad network of commercial clubs, gyms and fitness facilities nationwide."
The agreement makes 32 POPSUGAR Fitness classes available immediately to all FOD commercial customers. The new content includes workouts from trainers to some of the biggest names in Hollywood as well as founders of some of the world's most buzz-worthy fitness brands including Hip-Hop Fit, FlyBarre, BollyX, PlyoJam, modelFIT, Barre Hop, Speedplay, Tone it Up and more. Classes cover everything from high energy dance to barre, yoga, HIIT, kickboxing and specialty workouts. Club members can access any of the available classes and workouts from POPSUGAR via FitnessOnDemand's in-club and in-studio system, or however their club makes FOD content available.
"Our goal is to always meet our audience where they are and easily deliver to them some of the best fitness and wellness workouts and classes," said POPSUGAR General Manager, Angelica Marden. "As the no. 1 fitness publisher on social, our partnership with FitnessOnDemand extends that reach to the thousands of gyms, health clubs, residential fitness facilities, and on-site workplace workout centers that FitnessOnDemand counts in its nationwide network."
POPSUGAR Fitness produces a wide variety of fitness content for every need. Users choose workouts by specialty class type, duration and fitness level. FitnessOnDemand is the leader in curated fitness and wellness content for the operators of premium clubs, gyms and both corporate and residential fitness facilities nationwide.
For more information on FitnessOnDemand visit: http://www.fitnessondemand247.com.
About POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR is the #1 most engaged-with Women's Lifestyle site globally [Source: Comscore, September 2020]. The company reaches young women through its positive and purpose-driven content across multiple platforms, spanning entertainment, fashion, beauty, fitness, parenting, and more. POPSUGAR reaches 1 in 2 millennial women in the United States and leads all women's lifestyle publishers in user engagement [Comscore & Platform Analytics, 2019]. In November 2019, POPSUGAR joined Group Nine Media, the #1 video publisher on mobile in the U.S., and home to The Dodo, NowThis, Thrillist and Seeker [Nielsen DCR, June 2020].
About FitnessOnDemand (http://www.fitnessondemand247.com)
FitnessOnDemand is a global leader in the collection, curation and provision of high-quality, premium digital fitness content from some of the world's leading names and experts in personalized fitness. The company is the only provider of Omnichannel content in the fitness industry, meaning customers can experience branded content via mobile app, smart device or in-club and in-room installation. FLEX by FitnessOnDemand enables clubs to offer their members the same, seamless library of fitness and wellness content anywhere in the club, at home or on the go. This allows operators to build member loyalty and brand-affinity beyond the club walls. FitnessOnDemand is a leading provider of digital fitness to many industries including health clubs, premium residential and business property developers and leading, luxury hotel chains. Content creators include Jillian Michaels, SH1FT, Sweat Factor, Zumba & Strong by Zumba and many more.
