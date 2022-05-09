Winners Bo-Yi, Doctionary, Empedics, Sedentary Medical Solutions, and Lactation Innovations Take Home Top Prizes
HARTFORD, Conn., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CTNext, Connecticut's go-to resource for entrepreneurial support, today announced the winners of the Entrepreneur Innovation Awards (EIA), held on Wednesday, May 4, at Parkville Market in Hartford. Ten early-stage companies competed for cash prizes to be used toward growing their respective businesses.
In all, CTNext awarded $54,000 to the following entrants:
- Bo-Yi (Stamford): A superfoods company bringing the health and vitality of traditional Chinese herbs to Western shelves, while honoring the rich traditions of Asian ancestry.
- Doctionary (New Haven): Creator of a digital medical keyboard to assist healthcare providers.
- Empedics (New Haven): A startup empowering emergency medicine physicians to treat musculoskeletal injuries faster.
- Sedentary Medical Solutions (Cromwell): A medical device company that keeps the elderly safe and independent.
- Lactation Consultants (New Hartford): A company developing technologies to encourage optimal breastfeeding experiences for infants and mothers and to share the data wirelessly.
The five Connecticut-based companies were among 10 startups that presented their project ideas to a panel of judges for an opportunity to secure $10,000 awards to help support business growth. In addition to the grand prize, Lactation Consultants captured an additional $4,000 by winning the Fan Favorite and Judges Favorite awards.
"The EIA continues to provide Connecticut's most innovative entrepreneurs and startups the opportunity to showcase their ideas and secure funding that will propel their businesses forward," said Onyeka Obiocha, Executive Director of CTNext. "We congratulate the five winning companies and look forward to continuing to support their progress and growth ambitions."
