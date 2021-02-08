TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Au revoir 2020 and welcome a healthier lifestyle and psychological boost for 2021. From prioritizing oral health to getting a boost from a pop of color, here are five healthy tips you can easily incorporate into daily living.
Oral Health. Improve your oral health with an oral-care probiotic designed specifically for tooth and gum health. Naturally, we all have bacteria living in our mouths – some beneficial and some harmful. The harmful bacteria can lead to all sorts of oral and general health issues, beginning with cavities, gingivitis and gum disease. A growing body of research is pointing to the fact that optimizing oral health could be one of the best ways to enhance overall health. As a matter of fact, The British Dental Journal finds that poor oral hygiene may be connected to serious post COVID-19 complications due to high levels of harmful oral bacteria.
The good news is that there is a safe, all-natural oral-care probiotic that repopulates the 'good' bacteria and crowds out the 'bad.' Probiora3®, the active ingredient found only in ProBiora Healthᵀᴹ oral-care probiotics, consists of three bacteria – Streptococcus oralis KJ3®, Streptococcus uberis KJ2®, and Streptococcus rattus JH145® – natural bacteria which support tooth and gum health. Simply dissolve one mint daily at bedtime to rebalance the bacteria load in your mouth and optimize your oral health.
Pick a color to boost your mood. It's true. Color science is a field of study which analyzes how color affects our mood. The perception of a color causes evaluation automatically by the person perceiving. For example, orange exudes warmth and positivity. Pair your jeans with an orange sweater or scarf and test it out. Green equates to harmony and health. Is it time to toss a cozy green throw over your sofa or add change your bedding to include pops of green with shams and a comforter? Gray is stable, reliable and calming. Maybe a fresh coat of gray paint in your interior is just what you need.
The Great Outdoors. According to ClassPass, outdoor classes are set to be a big fitness trend in 2021 — the number of outdoor class options jumped by 400 percent in 2020! This increase is obviously due to safety, but likely this trend will be around in our post-COVID fitness lives. You'll get the benefits of fresh air, sunshine and a change of scenery. And if an organized outdoor group class isn't your style just put on a pair of athletic shoes and take a walk – for free!
Start Small. According to bestlifeonline.com the most prevalent New Year's Resolution for 2021 is to exercise more and lose weight. Keep goals realistic and start with baby steps. Telling yourself you're going to lose 20 pounds in three months may be too lofty a goal and set you up to fail. Take it slow. If you have a sweet tooth, limit your goodies to just once or twice a week. If you consider yourself a couch potato, commit to at least one walk a day. Once around the block will eventually turn into three, four or more. Choose a parking spot as far away from the entrance as you can. Consider investing in a fitness tracker. It is super motivating to watch your progress. And remember, don't strive for perfection, strive for progress.
Make a Bliss List. Simply write down all the activities, people, and things that bring you joy. Create a real hard-copy list with pen and paper or use the notes app on your phone, whichever is more accessible for you. Try to remember to refresh it often.
