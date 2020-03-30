COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FKA Brands, parent company to HoMedics, has joined the effort to make supplies available during the coronavirus crisis. The manufacturer of personal health and wellness products for more than 30 years has converted production lines to produce masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to get these critical supplies to those in need.
HoMedics will deliver 550,000 face masks to Michigan hospitals and healthcare facilities starting Monday, March 30, with up to 25 million masks in the process of becoming available to health care systems nationwide in the weeks ahead.
Working to speed production and expedite shipping of necessary goods, HoMedics is fast-tracking supply to ensure arrival as fast as possible to support health care workers. HoMedics has already donated thousands of N95 face masks to the state of Michigan and is currently donating thousands more. The company has shifted its know-how and global supply chain to assist in the fight against Covid-19 with millions of face masks being produced for hospitals, senior care facilities and other health care providers.
"HoMedics is committed to first supplying our home state's health care and hospitals with protective face masks and other PPE to help ensure the health and safety of those on the front line in the fight against Covid-19. We must protect our health care workers immediately," insisted Alon Kaufman, CEO and Chairman of FKA. "Once a steady supply of personal protective equipment has been established to protect those workers and first responders, we will turn our supply chain of protective health care products to continue to serve our traditional customers. The price gouging we have heard about from health care customers is horrendous and unethical. We are doing everything we can to get high quality, life-saving critical supplies to where they're needed in time to make a meaningful difference."
Additionally, HoMedics has dramatically increased the production of its air purifiers that use UV-C technology, capable of killing up to 99.9% of airborne contaminants, including harmful bacteria and viruses. These products are in high demand by both individual customers and businesses that wish to ensure their families and employees are breathing clean air.
"With over 93% of time being spent indoors, it is more important than ever to protect our lungs by purifying the air we breathe," said Daniel Kaufman, Head of New Business Development.
HoMedics has also ramped up production and distribution of their UVCLEAN UV-C sanitizers that kill up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, based on data from third-party labs, on difficult-to-clean items such as phones, pacifiers, work badges, keys, ear buds and more. These sanitizers are portable, designed to clean frequently touched and easy-to-contaminate products at home, on the front lines in health care facilities and on the go.
"We believe convenience and efficacy within sanitization is key to helping consumers adopt new, healthier and life-saving behaviors to reduce the spread of diseases and bacteria. We wash our hands constantly, but our phones, unbeknownst to many of us, remain the dirtiest things in our lives. If our phones aren't clean, our hands won't be either. Our goal is to provide a simple, fast and effective way to consistently sanitize the items that we touch most," said Kaufman.
As a longstanding member of the home health care community, Michigan-based HoMedics is dedicated to creating products and experiences that help consumers live healthier lives.
For PPE Assistance
Contact: PPEAssist@fkabrands.com
About HoMedics
As the innovative leader in self-care, wellness, and personal health products, HoMedics strives to provide products that promote overall well-being. Its extensive line of personal wellness products allows you to protect your health, relax your body, renew your spirit and enhance your life. For products and information, visit https://www.homedics.com.
About UVCLEAN
The UV-CLEAN Phone Sanitizer and UV-CLEAN Portable Sanitizer Bag were tested under a number of different conditions. These conditions helped measure dosing strength against a variety of germs. For specific results, visit https://www.homedics.com/learn/uv-sanitization/uv-clean-test-results