(Left to right) President of New York City College of Technology Russell Hotzler, Chancellor of the City University of New York Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory President and CEO Bruce Stillman attend the opening of the DNALC NYC at City Tech on September 24, 2021 in Brooklyn, New York. Image: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images