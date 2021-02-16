NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) has issued a public statement in response to a press release recently issued by Merck.
The FLCCC Alliance reports that the Merck release of February 4, 2021— which concluded that there was no meaningful evidence for the clinical efficacy of ivermectin in patients with COVID-19 disease — did not provide any scientific data or analyses by Merck to support their conclusion.
Dr. Pierre Kory, President and Chief Medical Officer of the FLCCC said that, "The company's disregard for the most current medical evidence is an evidentiary indictment of their uncorroborated position. Merck's press release will cause governments, health authorities, medical providers, business leaders, and citizens to retreat from pursuing a medical agent that, according to our recent peer-reviewed and accepted publication to the highly regarded Frontiers in Pharmacology, has been proven to be an effective and globally available agent to prevent and treat every phase of COVID-19 disease."
"It is critical to note that with supplies of the vaccines running short—especially in low-income countries—people will be left to believe that there are no safe therapeutic alternatives," continued Dr. Kory. "That falsehood will certainly result in rising case counts and mounting death tolls."
The FLCCC's Critical Care team is comprised of highly published and well-known Critical Care physicians who treat patients at the bedside and who have developed two lifesaving protocols for this disease. "We fully realize that the capacity of our voice to shout this dire warning to the world over is a whisper when compared to the global echo of Merck," continued Dr. Kory. "We are compelled to speak out for patients the world over who deserve to know that they and their loved ones do not have to die from COVID-19 given the known efficacy of ivermectin."
Contact: press@flccc.net.
The FLCCC Alliance— with a lifesaving mission inspired by the imperatives to "put patients first" and to "follow the science" — was organized in March, 2020 by a group of highly published, world renowned Critical Care physician/scholars – with the academic support of allied physicians from around the world – to research and develop lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in all stages of illness. Their MATH+ Hospital Treatment Protocol – introduced in March, 2020, has saved thousands who were critically ill with COVID-19. Now, the FLCCC's new I-Mask+ Prophylaxis and Early At-Home Outpatient Protocol with Ivermectin has been released – and is a potential solution to the global pandemic.
Media Contact
Joyce Kamen, jkamen@flccc.net, +1 513-486-4696, jkamen@flccc.net
SOURCE FLCCC