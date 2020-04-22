WESTON, Fla., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At Flex Seal, we know how important it is to keep first responders and healthcare workers safe during this critical time. Through funding, manpower and donation of Flex Tape® we've been helping to create life-saving personal protective equipment with over 300 Intubation Boxes built and distributed both locally and nationally. We also donated Flex Tape for the construction of temporary COVID-19 Alternate Care Facility (ACF) tents in Westchester, NY.
Phil Swift, CEO, Inventor and Spokesperson for The Flex Seal® Family of Products, said: "It's so important we keep first responders and health workers safe, especially during this crucial time. We wanted to help protect the people putting their lives on the line every day for all of us. We all must work together to find solutions for the challenges we're facing as a community, country and world. The only way to get to the end of this is to get through it, and we have to do that together."
Benjamin Reeser M.D., an ER physician in Phoenix and organizer of the Intubation Box project, said: "I appreciate the support that The Flex Seal Family provided, and I am happy to help enable my colleagues just to be safer."
"When we reached out to Flex Seal with a request for sponsorship, they did not hesitate" said Mike Adams, CCO for OrthoSpine Partners. "Their rubberized, waterproof tape—Flex Tape—is the ideal sealant for the Intubation Box. Their product, along with their generous monetary sponsorship, will help us save lives."
Christopher J. Frank, P.E. Project Engineer at Haugland Group, the NY-based firm that constructed the ACF tents said: "We were struggling to find a product to secure cloth fabric that provided flexibility and an airtight seal. We tried spray foam and a few other materials, but nothing worked. A team member brought a roll of Flex Tape from home, and it did the job. I placed an order for Flex Tape on their website and was quickly contacted by the Flex Seal team who offered to comp and expedite the order. Their customer service has been top notch. Flex Tape held its place through a nor'easter, with winds up to were 50 mph, leaving the tents damage free."
"We were so grateful and thankful to have your team donate supplies" said Becky Khan, an ER nurse in Florida. "We couldn't believe how many intubation boxes we received! Anything helps, and knowing we have support from those around us just gives us more encouragement to fight this battle and protect our community."
