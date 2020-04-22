IRVINE, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Career College, a subsidiary of International Education Corporation, is proud to announce that it will use the CARES ACT to support its students by providing grants to help cover student living expenses.
On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) was signed into law. One of the many important provisions of the bi-partisan legislation allows the Department of Education to direct funding to organizations like the Florida Career Colleges, which then provide students direct financial assistance through emergency financial grants.
"These funds allow us to support our students at a time of national crisis," says International Education Corporation President & CEO Fardad Fateri. "We are proud that the U.S. Department of Education has entrusted us to distribute these emergency funds to our students."
Dr. Fateri asserts, "One hundred percent of the Emergency Stabilization Grants designated for students will go to the students." He added, "all administrative expenses associated with issuing and disseminating checks to our students will be funded by us and not our students."
Florida Career College expects to provide emergency grants as soon as the funds are made available by the U.S. Department of Education. "We stand ready to deliver these funds. It is important we get these grants into the hands of our students right away, so they can better deal with this crisis," Dr. Fateri said.
The health of Florida Career College students is the organization's top priority during this national emergency. A premier provider of postsecondary career education, Florida Career Colleges' classroom content is currently delivered via a distance learning platform so Florida Career College students remain supported and can continue their respective programs of study even during the global pandemic.
About International Education Corporation:
Headquartered in Irvine, California, International Education Corporation and its subsidiary organizations are premier national providers of postsecondary career education offering quality programs in high-demand marketplace verticals such as healthcare, skilled trades, business, technology, and criminal justice. IEC's subsidiaries provide career training at their UEI College, United Education Institute, Florida Career College and U.S. Colleges campuses located across the United States. You can learn more about the program and all other career-training programs offered at floridacareercollege.edu.
