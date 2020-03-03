MIAMI, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Living Systems ("ILS") and its subsidiary, Florida Community Care ("FCC"), announced today its significant and rapid market expansion to over 10,000 Medicaid members statewide, the vast majority of whom are dually eligible for Medicare. FCC was founded in 2018 and provides integrated long-term care services statewide to Florida's Medicaid enrollees. In addition to long-term care services, FCC's programs integrate social services to address social determinants of health and delivers person-centered care through health benefits and wellness programs.
"This milestone in our Plan's growth is a testament to our dedication to those we serve. FCC is committed to providing the highest quality of care to our members and to continuously exceed the status quo in providing exceptional person-centered health and long-term care," said FCC CEO, Nestor Plana.
FCC leverages the support and experience of its parent company, ILS. ILS has over two decades of experience delivering care management, provider network services and administrative services to health plan clients across the country. ILS' history and instrumental role in developing long-term care programs in Florida have led to FCC's success as the state's first Long-Term Care Plus PSN. FCC focuses on partnerships with nursing homes, assisted living facilities, home and community-based organizations, and caregivers to enhance its ability to deliver value-based managed long-term care services.
"Providing quality person-centered care remains at the top of our agenda. We strive to keep our members in the communities of their choice, support and foster independence and improve health outcomes to achieve a better quality of life for our members," said Josefina Carbonell, President, Florida Community Care.
FCC, selected by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) as a Long-Term Care Plus Plan, was recently accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). This distinguished accreditation was awarded to FCC for meeting nationally recognized standards set forth by AAAHC for the provision of quality heath and long-term care.
About Florida Community Care:
Florida Community Care ("FCC") is a Provider Services Network (PSN), contracted to provide Managed Medical Assistance (MMA) and Long-Term Care (LTC) services across the state of Florida, sponsored by FCC and the State of Florida, Agency for Health Care Administration. FCC serves the long-term-care eligible individuals, focusing on preventing unnecessary admissions into institutionalized settings and fostering independence by connecting members to community resources that meet their long-term care needs and addressing social determinants of health. For more information, visit www.fcchealthplan.com.
About Independent Living Systems:
Independent Living Systems ("ILS") is a health care services company that provides a range of health care management services on behalf of health care plans, health systems, providers, and community-based organizations nationwide. ILS provides member-centric health and support solutions to millions of America's Medicare, Medicaid, Dual Eligible, and Special Needs populations including those requiring Long-Term Services and Supports. For more information, visit www.ilshealthservices.com.
