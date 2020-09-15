MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Central Florida company is excited to announce the launch of their new product, an Acrylic Wheelchair/Rollator Protection Barrier. Designed with nursing home, rehab and assisted living patients in mind that have gone months without any visitors due to COVID-19, the barrier is perfectly sized to easily allow a wheelchair or rollator to be rolled directly into it. Constructed of rigid, durable, non-porous transparent acrylic, the barrier can help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases by blocking the transmission of respiratory droplets. The barrier is stable, self-supporting and portable consisting of 4 flat acrylic panels allowing easy storage. It can be easily cleaned and disinfected between uses and assembly is a breeze with no tools required.
When used in conjunction with other safety measures, the barrier could be a viable option for facilities looking to allow indoor visitors for their patients. Additionally, the barrier can be used as a long-term strategy to reduce the risk for other viruses spread by similar modes, such as influenza.
"I was recently speaking with a friend about how long it's been since she's been able to visit her mother at the nursing home and how much it is affecting her mom's mental and physical health. We started brainstorming about possible solutions the facilities could use to protect their patients and visitors from COVID-19. Since my company already sells acrylic sneeze guards to other businesses looking to protect their employees and customers, we came up with the idea to create an acrylic piece large enough to accommodate and fully envelope a wheelchair, chair or rollator," said Frederick Smith, Owner of Safeguard My Biz. "We knew that it needed to have an added layer of protection since elderly patients are so vulnerable to COVID-19 so we came up with a design unlike any other on the market that consists of four panels, one on top, two on the side and one on the front," Smith said. "I just can't imagine not being to see my loved one for over 5 months. I really hope this product will prove useful for many facilities."
For more information about the Acrylic Wheelchair Barrier, visit www.SafeguardMyBiz.com/wheelchair-barrier or call 877-692-2738.
About Safeguard My Biz
Safeguard My Biz is a veteran and minority-led business located in Central Florida that provides safeguard solutions and products, such as acrylic sneeze guards, as well as innovative business solutions such as virtual business cards that are sharable via SMS texts from a smart phone.
