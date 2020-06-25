BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synapse Coding based in Bonita Springs, FL is expanding nationwide their UMEDOC.COM portal, an on-demand telehealth portal designed to diagnose and treat patients. Synapse, a physician led company, engages in programming and deploying cutting edge technologies to better connect patients with their healthcare providers. They have created an advanced, yet easy to use, telemedicine and telehealth platform, Umedoc (www.umedoc.com). The portal now allows patients to register for free, enter in their medical history and conditions, and engage with medical providers on an on-demand basis. Medical visits are covered for those with commercial insurance. For uninsured patients, the telemedicine visits are a flat $45. Patients can also schedule their visits with a chosen provider, and address chronic as well as urgent medical concerns effectively and conveniently. Synapse has also introduced chat-bot COVID screening (Umebot) to help patients assess their risk for the virus, assess symptoms, and recommend further testing and a medical visit if necessary. UMEDOC actively seeks interested medical providers, physicians, nurse practitioners, and physicians assistants to join their platform.
Synapse's UMEDOC medical platform also runs on almost all internet connected devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones that are readily available. The platform conforms to strict guidelines of HIPAA and NIST, privacy regulations that govern medical care.
Since the epidemic has started, Synapse has, for example, teamed with Prime Medical Group, a southwest Florida medical practice. This partnership allows the company to deploy physician and nurse practitioners and provide 7 days a week availability for Florida residents seeking medical care from the comfort of their home. Medical providers treat common general medical issues as well as conduct COVID screenings on a routine basis. UMEDOC is expanding its platform to other states with other physicians and specialty medical groups.
Pairing with local healthcare providers enables Synapse to arm doctors and healthcare providers with the necessary tools to treat the community especially during the COVID pandemic. Before the pandemic, the company had already deployed a fleet of robots and other telepresence devices/software for treating medical conditions in a variety of facilities including skilled rehabilitation facilities, outpatient clinics, and homebound patients. Because the pandemic is unprecedented, Synapse is continuing to help communities across the nation one byte at a time.
If interested as a medical provider or facility in utilizing/partnering with Umedoc's cutting edge technology, please contact us at (904)990-4013 or www.umedoc.com for more information.
Ty Hosmer, Lead Sales
Synapse Coding
24301 Walden Center Drive
Suite 300
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(904) 990-4013
242456@email4pr.com