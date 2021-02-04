BRADENTON, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CURIS System announced today that the Florida Department of Health-Manatee County has purchased several CURIS 3 portable decontamination fogging systems using the proprietary CURoxide™ hydrogen peroxide blend to protect employees and citizens against COVID-19 and other infectious disease. CURoxide is the only Pulse fogging system included on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s List-N for efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and has shown to be 99.9999% effective in killing resistant pathogens,* while proving easy to apply and leaving behind no toxic or damaging residues.
CURoxide has been in use for more than seven years to help prepare organizations for pandemic response and to help stop the spread of pathogens that cause infectious disease in commercial settings across the world. CURIS systems are currently in use by the National Guard to decontaminate ambulances, police stations, daycare facilities and more; by public transportation systems, including Portland's TriMet to deep clean and disinfect buses every evening after service; in public school systems, including Seminole County, Florida, to disinfect classrooms and other public spaces; by municipal fire departments, such as Miami Fire EMS for their fire trucks; and many more. The CURIS 3 with CURoxide provides a high level of disinfection in multiple environments. Accessories with added versatility are able to reach pathogens in many environments, from large to small spaces, and reach nooks and crevices where pathogens may hide and be missed by traditional disinfectants.
"We feel that the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County made a great choice in adding CURIS to their protocol for disinfection," said Frances Grinstead, founder and CEO of CURIS System. "Outbreaks are rarely confined to one space, and CURIS 3 is game-changing for disinfection because it enables a facility to have multiple tools in just one device. It has an electrostatic spray application, a fog application, and a mounted disinfection all in one convenient device, helping defend a facility's various environments from germs now and beyond COVID-19."
CURIS has revolutionized disinfection practices and cleaning protocols. While most systems rely on dispensing chemicals and turning off once the desired time is achieved or depend on manual spraying, CURIS goes a step further by focusing on a patented Pulse zone to help maintain optimum dwell. Its system is designed to reduce human error with hands-free remote operation that allows the operator to monitor, manage, measure, track, and report, including the ability to quickly prove, and continuously improve, decontamination efforts. Traditional cleaning methods, even others approved for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), often miss surface areas, and many disinfectants that kill 99.9% of germs can leave up to 1,000 or more harmful organisms behind on surfaces. This was once considered acceptable but not any longer with the onset of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). Other commercial solutions on the market today have been proven to leave behind dangerous, toxic residues that collect grime and cause corrosion to surfaces, materials, electronics and more. Many of these chemicals have been linked to neurotoxicity, allergies, and anti-microbial resistance in humans.
The CURIS Disinfection System was designed and is manufactured in the U.S.A. to effectively work in such environments as:
- Medical facilities, including hospitals, clinics, assisted living/long-term care facilities
- Emergency Response Operations, including fire stations, police stations
- Laboratory spaces
- Military facilities
- Transportation systems, including buses, airplanes, subways, taxis
- Schools
- Sports facilities and gyms
"The ability to not only disinfect a space thoroughly and effectively, but also to prove and continually improve those efforts through our patented cloud-based reporting system, brings companies and the public the reassurance and peace of mind they deserve in these uncertain times," added Grinstead.
About CURIS® System
Headquartered in Oviedo, Florida, CURIS System provides a patented Pulse disinfection system which leaves behind no harmful residues. Established in 2014, CURIS' innovative and patented hydrogen peroxide fogging system has revolutionized portable, high-level disinfection, making hospital-grade decontamination accessible across multiple markets. Its EPA-registered "No Touch" disinfection system uses hybrid hydrogen peroxide™ fog to kill germs* and odors. The system is easy to use, portable (roll-behind or hand carry), eco-friendly, non-corrosive and leaves behind NO harmful residues. The CURIS app can be used for remote activation and cloud-based data storage for optimal tracking, management, and reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.curissystem.com
*c.diff in a tri part soil load
