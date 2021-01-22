NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT NORTHERN MORRIS...SUSSEX...NORTHERN WARREN...NORTHWESTERN LEHIGH...CARBON...MONROE AND NORTHERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES... At 502 PM EST, snow showers were located along a line extending from Matamoras to near Slabtown. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Visibilities may be locally reduced to less than a mile in the heaviest snow showers, and winds may gust to 30 mph. Accumulating snow is not expected. Locations impacted include... Newton, Lehighton, Montague, Mount Pocono, Hopatcong, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Blairstown, Palmerton, Bangor, Franklin, Jim Thorpe, Slatington, Pen Argyl, Nesquehoning, Hamburg, Wind Gap, Weatherly, Ogdensburg and Sussex. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 69 and 97. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 278 and 314. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 15. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 11. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through these snow showers. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents.