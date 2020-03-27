FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At The Florida Mental Health Coalition we believe a healthy state of mind builds the foundation to a healthy life. Our goal is to provide quality, compassionate, and thorough care to the ever-growing senior population in America. Our 501C3 Non-Profit organization delivers essential services to thousands of residents of Assisted Living Communities and Nursing Homes nationwide! As a nation, we must stick together in times like these and support each other as much as possible. With some help from the public in the form of purchasing a bracelet, our seniors can get the care they are currently in dire need of.
Our goal during this arduous time is to deliver essential support and services to these populations. From supporting their basic need for comfort to the on-site delivery of Trauma Informed Services and Crisis Intervention, Florida Mental Health Coalition aims to help as many of our American Seniors as possible. Help us help each other by caring for our most vulnerable populations during this COVID-19 pandemic!
"We have the ability to use donations immediately and deliver essential services within a 24-48-hour period," says CEO Dr. Ann Monis. "We are in the perfect position to provide crisis intervention and trauma-informed care to relieve our anxious, scared, and isolated populations residing in ALFs and SNFs. In order to do this, we require the public's immediate support".
We know that everyone is concerned for their immediate families, friends, and loved ones. We know that times are trying and that facing the ambiguity of this virus is nerve wrecking. This is why now, more than ever, we have to pull together and support each other. America, we are reaching out to you, to all of you; every donation helps at least one senior in need of support during this pandemic. If you would like to make a donation please visit www.stopcoronavirustoday.com and donate now. Every donation receives at least one "Stop COVID-19" silicone bracelet, offered in multiple colors. Help us fight for the past, the present and the future health of today!
"Individuals residing in long-term care facilities are vulnerable, isolated, and scared. We have seen the number of baker acts rise daily alongside cognitive decline and decompensation; suicide attempts; and aggressive behavior due to fear, isolation, and excess worry. Please help us help our fellow Americans by providing quality Mental Health care and compassion TODAY."
-CEO Dr. Ann Monis
