COLUMBIA, S.C., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Letts, CEO of InVestUSA of Columbia, South Carolina, announced that his organization is bestowing the InVest USA Heroism Award to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck for putting herself in harm's way to defend thousands of runners from a reckless drunk driver barreling across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge last Sunday.
According to Letts, on Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck was working for the Skyway 10K—a military benefit run. As nearly 7,000 runners crossed the bridge, she heard a radio call, saying a driver hadn't stopped for the road closure.
Troopers say the drunk driver kept going through the barricades.
"In my mind, I'm thinking she's going to stop. We have another checkpoint she will stop at," Schuck recalled. But https://www.fox13news.com/news/i-did-my-job-hero-fhp-trooper-who-stopped-drunk-driver-during-skyway-10k-recalls-moments-before-crash.
Instead, the driver blew past cones, barriers, and law enforcement officers.
Instead of letting the driver get onto the Skyway Bridge, Trooper Schuck veered her Chevy Tahoe into her path -- knowing she was the last line of defense to keep the suspected drunk driver from endangering the lives of the runners on the bridge.
"I did my job," Schuck told reporters.
Said Michael Letts of Columbia, SC. "Trooper Schuck exemplified the heart of law enforcement nationwide when she placed the lives of strangers above her own. Daily across America, our law enforcement officers put their lives at risk of death to protect and serve members of the community they don't even know. Their selfless acts truly come from the heart. These are America's Heroes, deserving of our recognition, honor, and gratitude."
Letts added, "The era we live in today, with such radical ideas as Defunding the Police must come to an end. Such demonizing of our officers and cutting budgets to the point of not being able to afford the necessary equipment, including Active Shooter Vests, so they can return safely to their families is a travesty.
"It is time all Americans join us in standing with our heroes of the thin blue line, and the presentation of this recognition to Trooper Schuck is one small step in that right direction," said Michael Letts.
InVest USA is a nonprofit 501c3, a national grassroots organization, helping hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs.
