DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RECO Intensive, a professional drug and alcohol rehab facility in Delray Beach, continues to promote sustainable recovery through adventure therapy programs that promote healing and long-term sobriety. Services include a wide range of activities that build confidence, encourage individuals to step out of their comfort zone, and promote the development of critical thinking and relationship-building skills that greatly benefit the recovery process.
"Part of healing from addiction includes developing healthy habits that an individual can take with them after they leave the rehab center," says David Niknafs, founder of RECO Intensive. "If we are able to replace the negative addictive behaviors with healing activities such as community service projects, competitive recreation, or getting in touch with nature, then individuals will be more apt to find sustainable sobriety."
Not only does Adventure Therapy create positive outlets for the future, but it also provides a healing environment where individuals can learn coping skills as they begin the recovery process. Friendly competition, responsibility, and the benefit of the outdoors teach those in recovery how to navigate triggering situations with positive communication and decision making.
RECO currently offers animal rescue projects, ropes courses, nature walks, community labyrinths, community service projects, Morikami Japanese gardens, escape rooms, and competitive recreation as part of its adventure therapy program.
"We need to show individuals who are working hard to overcome an addiction that there is hope and joy out of the confines of substance abuse," Niknafs continues, "We have found an effective way to do this is by accessing the fun and meaningful aspects of life and incorporating it into the recovery process."
To learn more about RECO Intensive or the Adventure therapy program, reach out at (844) 955-3042 or on their website at https://recointensive.com/.
