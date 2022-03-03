BOULDER, Colo., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Flourish Medical, LLC, a medical device development and manufacturing company, has opened its doors in Boulder, Colorado, to meet the needs of the women's health market.
The new company's inaugural product is a novel, single-use, disposable device that helps women manage stress urinary incontinence. Affecting more than 15 million women in the United States alone, stress incontinence is a disorder that affects women in many stages of life, and is the most common form of urinary incontinence.
"The Flourish device addresses a real need for millions of women, with a solution that is safe, effective and affordable," says Kevin Horky, Flourish Medical's CEO. Research shows that no more than 25% of women with incontinence seek medical advice or help for the problem, according to the CEO. "In addition, many women dealing with the disorder are not candidates for surgery, or prefer not to have surgery or an invasive procedure," he explains. "For these women, Flourish represents the opportunity to engage in daily activities, and even heavy exercise, without worry."
Executives of the new company include:
Kevin Horky, CEO: Horky has most recently held the position of vice president of business development at Boulder iQ, Before joining Boulder iQ, Horky owned and served as president of IPAX, Inc., a contract medical manufacturing company. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota.
Robert Spitz, M.D., chief medical officer: Dr. Spitz has most recently served as medical director at ICON Government and Public Health Solutions, and at Coastal Connecticut Research, in New London, Connecticut. He also has served as president of Contine Corporation. Flourish Medical has Company has licensed the technology for the Flourish device from him, who developed the technology. Dr. Spitz holds a Bachelor of Arts from Dartmouth College and the doctor of medicine degree from Boston University School of Medicine. A board-certified gynecologist, he has been principal investigator on more than 50 clinical trials.
"The Flourish device is a superior product in an $8 billion industry, says Horky. "In Flourish Medical, we have in place what we need to commercialize the device: an experienced team, a detailed plan, tremendous intellectual property and a clear path to regulatory approval."
Flourish Medical, LLC (http://www.flourish-medical.com)
Flourish Medical, LLC, is a medical device development and manufacturing company serving the needs of the women's health market. The company's flagship product, Flourish, is a novel, single-use, disposable device that helps women manage stress urinary incontinence. Flourish Medical is based in Boulder, Colorado.
Media Contact
Aimee Bennett, Fagan Business Communications, 303-843-9840, aimee@faganbusinesscommunications.com
SOURCE FLOURISH-MEDICAL-LLC