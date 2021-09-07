NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the flow chemistry market to grow by USD 914.44 million at 9.98% CAGR, during 2021-2025. The flow chemistry market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for bulk chemicals. In addition, the increasing global biodiesel production is one of the key global flow chemistry market trends anticipated to influence the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, high spending on R&D may impede market growth.
Technavio analyzes the market by Type (Continuous stirred tank reactors, Microwave systems, Plug flow reactor, and Microreactor systems), Application (Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Polymers, Agrochemicals, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The flow chemistry market covers the following areas:
Flow Chemistry Market Sizing
Flow Chemistry Market Forecast
Flow Chemistry Market Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Companies Mentioned
- AM Technology
- Biotage AB
- CEM Corp.
- Chemtrix BV
- Corning Inc.
- FutureChemistry Holding BV
- H.E.L Group
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- ThalesNano Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Polymers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Reactor type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Reactor type
- Continuous stirred tank reactors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Microwave systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Plug flow reactor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Microreactor systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Reactor type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AM Technology
- Biotage AB
- CEM Corp.
- Chemtrix BV
- Corning Inc.
- FutureChemistry Holding BV
- H.E.L Group
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- ThalesNano Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
