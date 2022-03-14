Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flow Chemistry Summit 2022" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This conference brings together researchers from academia and industry from across New England and the US as well as Europe and addresses the most timely topics in this expanding field.

Running alongside the conference is an exhibition featuring companies showcasing their technologies and product offerings in this space and is an excellent opportunity to engage and network in this marketplace.

This event is honored to welcome Professor Paul Watts, Distinguished Professor and Research Chair in Microfluidic Bio/Chemical Processing, Nelson Mandela University as the Conference Chairman. This conference will take place physically on-site in Boston as a regular conference. Two Intertwined co-located tracks - Each Registration Provides Full Access to All Tracks and Co-Located Exhibit Hall.

Agenda Topics

  • 3D-Printed Reactors for Flow
  • Devices and Engineering for Flow Chemistry and Instrumentation Platforms
  • Electrochemistry and Photochemistry in Flow
  • Flow Chemistry in Space & Space Chemistry
  • In-Line Analytical Techniques for Flow Chemistry
  • Industrial Process and API Manufacturing
  • Microfluidics and its Impact on the Development of Flow Chemistry
  • Multistep Synthesis and New Reactions in Flow
  • Polymer Synthesis in Flow

Speakers

Conference Chair

  • Paul Watts, Distinguished Professor, and Research Chair, Nelson Mandela University

Keynote Speakers

  • Amanda Evans, Scientist, Los Alamos National Laboratory

Confirmed Speakers to date

  • Milad Abolhasani, Associate Professor , North Carolina State University
  • Jesus Alcazar, Principal Chemist, Janssen Research & Development
  • Kerry Gilmore, Assistant Professor, University of Connecticut
  • Simon Kuhn, Associate Professor, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven
  • Jean-Christophe Monbaliu, Associate Professor, Center for Integrated Technology and Organic Synthesis, University of Liege
  • Josep Puigmarti-Luis, ICREA Professor, Universitat de Barcelona

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4j9em9

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flow-chemistry-summit-2022-boston-united-states---march-17-18-2022-301501693.html

