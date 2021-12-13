FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flow Therapy, the nation's leading provider of Enhanced External Counter-pulsation (EECP®) services, a non-invasive treatment that increases blood flow to the heart and throughout the cardiovascular system, is studying the effects of EECP® on long COVID symptoms. EECP® is an FDA-approved treatment for the management of refractory angina and heart failure, and it is widely considered the most effective, non-invasive treatment for angina and symptoms associated with heart disease, such as chest pain, shortness of breath and fatigue – symptoms that are also common to long COVID patients.
"Long COVID hasn't been around that long, but long COVID symptoms – like chest pain, shortness of breath and fatigue – are also common to cardiology patients. EECP® has been used in medical settings to treat these symptoms in cardiology patients for years," says Sachin A. Shah, PharmD, chief scientific officer of Flow Therapy. "EECP® is not yet FDA-approved for long COVID treatment, but our initial results are promising. Patients with long COVID need viable treatment options, and we're working toward that."
Long COVID is a general term used to describe signs and symptoms that continue or develop after four weeks of an acute, COVID-19 infection. The prevalence of one or more health issues at least 30 days after an initial COVID-19 diagnosis has been estimated to be over 50%. Common symptoms of long COVID may include fatigue, chest pain, brain fog, headaches and difficulty breathing. Using advanced, counter-pulsation technology timed to one's heartbeat, EECP® can improve oxygenated blood flow throughout the body, increasing the body's ability to restore organ function.
As part of the study, Flow Therapy has utilized EECP® to treat patients with long COVID in Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina, with significant results in abating these symptoms:
- Chest pain symptoms improved in 97% of patients
- Fatigue improved in 88% of patients
- Walking distance improved in 83% of patients
- Breathing difficulty improved in 63% of patients
"These findings are important, as over 50% of post-COVID patients suffer from lingering, long-term symptoms. These statistically significant findings, using validated clinical tools, provide the first glimpse of hope as one potential treatment strategy for persistent symptoms after COVID," said Juan Cabrera, MD, at UT Southwestern Medical Center.
About Flow Therapy: Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Flow Therapy is the nation's leading provider of Enhanced External Counter-pulsation (EECP®), a non-invasive treatment for patients with heart conditions, who suffer from fatigue, chest pain and shortness of breath. EECP® increases blood flow throughout the heart and the rest of the body, resulting in the creation of new blood vessels that restore oxygen to the areas in need. This improved circulation reduces the severity of symptoms and enables patients to reclaim their quality of life for two to five years, after a seven-week, course of treatment.
With proven scientific research in more than 400 published research articles and an unparalleled level of compassion and dedication to its patients, Flow Therapy is leading alongside the best physicians in cardiology to embrace a new approach to heart health. Flow Therapy has treated more than 135,000 patients, performed more than 500,000 treatments and has more than 1,000 cardiologists in its network. Today, Flow Therapy is the largest private organization in its specialty, operating in seven outpatient clinics in Texas, North Carolina and Arizona. For more information, visit http://www.FlowTherapy.com or follow Flow Therapy on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.
Media Contact
Lisa Fine, Flow Therapy, 972-822-7107, lfine@themarketingblender.com
SOURCE Flow Therapy