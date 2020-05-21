DOYLESTOWN, Pa., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowMetric Diagnostics, Inc., a division of FlowMetric Life Sciences, Inc. focused on providing immune monitoring testing, announces the expansion of their testing services to include validated serological antibody testing for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) exposure.
In response to the continued fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, FlowMetric has been working with corporations, hospital networks, and municipalities to provide serological testing for their employees. These groups are interested in offering their employees serological screening for the presence of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies for peace of mind as well as supporting an organization's "return to work" strategy.
Serological tests for SARS-CoV-2 can help identify individuals with exposure to the virus, including those that may be asymptomatic or who have recovered and induced an immune response to the virus, as indicated by the presence of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. The presence of these antibodies is highly indicative of past exposure and will be useful information to support informed decision making on how to return employees to the workplace safely.
"Consistent with FlowMetric's focus on quality and compliance within FDA guidelines, we have completed a comprehensive validation of the anti-SARS-CoV-2 Immunoglobulin assay on an ELISA platform," said Renold J. Capocasale, the founder and CEO of FlowMetric. He added, "For the past ten years, we have been at the forefront of interrogating the immune system as part of our Contract Research Organization services supporting major pharmaceutical and biotech corporations, so this new assay is a natural extension of our scientific expertise."
The assay is useful for epidemiologic screening to identify exposure to SARS-CoV-2. However, it does not diagnose COVID-19 disease, nor does it document infection or immunity to the virus. Understanding if an individual has the presence of antibodies and an appropriate immune response can be a beneficial component, among several factors, to support informed decisions about how to return employees to the workplace most safely.
FlowMetric's headquarters and its CLIA-registered, high complexity labs are located in Doylestown, PA; the company also has a laboratory facility located in Bresso, Italy, just outside of Milan. FlowMetric can run their validated assay on over 3,000 samples per week and provide results within 24-48 hours from receipt of samples.
FlowMetric Life Sciences, Inc. is a globally recognized Contract Research Organization(CRO) providing world-class analytical services and flow cytometry capabilities to many of the world's largest pharmaceutical and biotech companies.
For additional information regarding the availability of the tests and if they are appropriate for your organization, please contact Mark Maxwell at mmaxwell@flowmetric.com or (267) 638-8910. Please, visit our website www.flowmetric.com for more information.