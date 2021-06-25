SAN MARCOS, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fluo Labs Inc., a premarket clinical stage medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life for millions of allergy sufferers, today announced the launch of its equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. The company is in the process of creating a breakthrough medical device aimed at dramatically improving the way people manage Allergic Rhinitis (AR) -- more commonly known as hay fever. With successful proof-of-concept studies under its belt, the working prototype is designed to treat AR by using photobiomodulation (a form of light therapy) to inhibit the release of histamines and reduce inflammation - effectively acting as a natural antihistamine. The device won multiple awards after showing at CES earlier this year, including the Gear Diary and Techlicious Best of CES Awards. The company was also a P&G Ventures Innovation Challenge finalist. The funds from the crowdfunding campaign will be used to complete product development, clinical evaluation and obtain a FDA De Novo grant and CE Certification.
Created by a team of experts in the fields of light therapeutics, antihistamines, and nasal steroids, the technology is the result of more than 15 years of cutting-edge research, preclinical and clinical development. Fluo Labs has two additional clinical trials planned and anticipates submitting a De Novo petition to the FDA for the Fluo device later in 2021.
"Being able to provide relief from the symptoms of allergic rhinitis without medication would be a breakthrough," said Fluo Labs' Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Paul Rubin. "We are hopeful that our pivotal trial will demonstrate that the Fluo light device can beneficially modulate the allergic response."
To learn more about Fluo Labs and the opportunity for equity investment during the current limited-time funding round, please visit: https://www.startengine.com/fluo.
About Fluo Labs
Fluo Labs Inc. is a premarket clinical stage medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life for millions of allergy sufferers. Fluo Labs' founders have decades of industry experience in the development of cutting-edge, light-based medical devices and extensive experience in multiple pharma and biotech therapeutic areas including virology, rhinitis drug therapies and light therapeutics. Its first product is designed to allow people to treat the symptoms of allergic rhinitis through a natural, clean, over-the-counter remedy. The product has won multiple awards including Gear Diary's Best of CES 2021 Award, Techlicious' Top Picks of CES 2021 Award and was a P&G Ventures 2021 CES Innovation Challenge finalist. To learn more, visit: https://www.fluolabs.care/.
