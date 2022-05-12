The Wyss DxA is Harvard's Wyss Institute's initiative to create and deliver disruptive diagnostic technologies to address unmet clinical needs in the screening, diagnosis, prognosis, and management of diseases. Through its participation in the Industrial Participant Program, Fluxergy plans to collaborate with distinguished clinicians, researchers, engineers, funding agencies, philanthropists, government agencies, and industry partners.
IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fluxergy has joined as an inaugural member of the Wyss Diagnostics Accelerator's (Wyss DxA) Industrial Participant Program (IPP). The Wyss DxA is Harvard's Wyss Institute's initiative to create and deliver disruptive diagnostic technologies to address unmet clinical needs in the screening, diagnosis, prognosis, and management of diseases. Through its participation in the IPP, Fluxergy plans to collaborate with distinguished clinicians, researchers, engineers, funding agencies, philanthropists, government agencies, and industry partners.
"The measure of success for the Wyss Diagnostics Accelerator is lives saved by delivering accurate and accessible diagnostics and that is the challenge that we are facing" said Rushdy Ahmad, Ph.D., Head of the Wyss DxA.
The Wyss DxA is co-led by Ahmad and David Walt, Ph.D. Walt is a Core Faculty member at the Wyss Institute, Professor of Pathology at the Brigham and Women's Hospital, and scientific co-founder of several life science companies. By participating in the program, Fluxergy will work within the IPP framework to facilitate discovery, development, and delivery of diagnostic solutions in areas of unmet needs.
"After an initial meeting with the inaugural partners, I'm ecstatic. We have a room full of scientific and commercial heavy weights that can enact change especially for matching unmet needs with ideal technologies. It's very unique to be in a consortium of seasoned and passionate people with such diverse backgrounds: applications in human health, veterinary medicine, and food safety, presence in each of the global markets, and platform technologies that cover telehealth, diagnostics, drug discovery, and digital health," said Tej Patel, CEO and co-founder of Fluxergy.
Fluxergy's goal is to leverage its multimodal diagnostic platform as an OEM partner to manufacture multi-omic testing panels that integrate combinations of protein, transcript, and metabolite data into unique signatures that better inform on patient outcomes. Example applications in human health can be seen within infectious disease, chronic blood disorders, cancer, sepsis, and chronic kidney disease. Currently, point-of-care devices can be limited to detecting only one type of parameter (i.e., immunoassay, chemistry, or PCR). Fluxergy's flexible system is designed to conduct PCR, immunoassays, chemistry, and cell counting all on one, user-friendly platform. In human health, Fluxergy seeks to help drive syndromic and situational testing panels and make it actionable for small clinics, doctor's offices, nursing homes, and consumers to run more complex tests from a general metabolic panel to a sepsis screening test. It is an extension of central laboratory infrastructure that will drive faster and higher volumes of clinical decision making from laboratory information.
Dr. Ahmad closed one of the year- end meetings saying, "There is an unparalleled unique vision for this group at the Wyss Diagnostics Accelerator - expand diagnostics to all."
Fluxergy is aligned with this vision.
About Fluxergy
Fluxergy is a medical device manufacturing company specializing in point-of-use detection technologies with the goals of making affordable diagnostics accessible in all settings. The Fluxergy system uses patented microfluidics and a highly integrated sensor system to produce a more flexible and cost-effective multimodal testing platform. Fluxergy is ISO 13485 and MDSAP certified for IVD manufacturing. Fluxergy's manufacturing and R&D campus spans 90,000 sq.ft. in Irvine, CA. Fluxergy Europe GMBH is based in Aschaffenburg, Germany. Fluxergy, Inc. launched in 2013 with funding support from principal investor and Kingston Technology co-founder John Tu.
The Fluxergy Diagnostic Testing System consists of The Fluxergy Card, a single-use "lab-on-chip" consumable test cartridge; the Fluxergy Analyzer, which conducts the testing process, and Fluxergy Works software is used to review and interpret the test data. The Fluxergy Cards are multi-modal (meaning different types of diagnostic tests can be run simultaneously i.e., PCR, immunochemistry, chemistry, etc.) and designed to be very cost-effective and scalable, using proprietary printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing and microfluidics technologies. Fluxergy Works enables organizations to cloud link as many devices as a network can support.
The Fluxergy POC PCR Test Kit COVID-19 is only available for purchase in the European Union market and any other markets that accept the CE-marking as valid regulatory approval.
Fluxergy is also in process of developing a CLIA waivable respiratory panel, an inflammation panel, and commercializing several products for the equine veterinary and food safety markets.
