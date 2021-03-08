What started as a personal health and fitness journey has morphed into a dance brand for granny influencer, Makeda Smith. Her FlyingOver50 platform is a movement with a mission to motivate and inspire older women to reclaim their feminine power. Having recently celebrated her 60th birthday and 10 successful years of pole and aerial art training, Makeda’s objective is still being accomplished as she honors and celebrates Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day!