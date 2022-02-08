DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Focus Staff, a leading, national healthcare staffing agency, is pleased to announce that they have earned ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates.
Focus Staff's exceptional client and talent ratings confirm the nationwide travel healthcare firm is an industry leader in service excellence. This year:
Focus Staff received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 70 percent of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 41 percent.
Focus Staff received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 78.9 percent of their contracted healthcare professionals, nearly double the industry average of 40 percent.
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied, and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.
"We are thrilled to win Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards from ClearlyRated," said Focus Staff CEO and Founder Kyle Rhodes. "Focus Staff prides itself on hard work and being the best possible partner for our clients and healthcare professionals, providing supreme customer service with fairness, honesty, and integrity. Our clients and candidates are our best asset," continued Rhodes. "We've reached this new level of service excellence by remaining focused on what our partners value most and by making continuous, meaningful improvements to our business and services. We are honored to be recognized for our overriding commitment to the employers and healthcare professionals we serve."
Focus Staff Services is a TJC Certified, national healthcare staffing company that has been staffing healthcare facilities since 2008 with contingent Nursing and Allied Health Professionals while providing superior customer service. We are the lens to the healthcare staffing landscape, and we are authentic and transparent to our clients and healthcare professionals.
Media Contact
Scott Rundlett, Focus Staff, +1 469-200-6945, srundlett@focus-staff.com
SOURCE Focus Staff