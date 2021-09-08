ALDIE, Va., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Focus Vitamins, a nutraceutical brand owned by a physician-managed entity called Covalent Medical, LLC, announces the launch of its new product line up of over-the-counter (OTC) gummies that support immune health.
Focus Vitamins, known for its roots in the ophthalmology space, is expanding its product offerings with power-packed Vitamin C, Vitamin D-3, Elderberry, and Multivitamin gummies.
"We are excited about our new immunity line, which has allowed us to extend our commitment to overall health into this very important category," says Clint Worley, Chief Operating Officer. "Additionally, we were able to bring our core principles of quality, safety, and convenience into this new line up, ensuring our commitment to a customer focused mission."
In the midst of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus evolving in a majority of cases across the United States, supporting the immune system to boost health and wellness is paramount.
"The past two years have caused consumers to realize that addressing general health and immunity must be a proactive process, not a reactive one," continues Worley. "And we are proud to offer these products to our customer base who understands the importance of overall health and wellness."
The new Focus Vitamins product line is available at focusvitamins.com and includes:
Vitamin C: Formulated to deliver a powerful punch as an antioxidant to protect body cells from free radicals, help the body make collagen, and boost the body's immune system.
Vitamin D-3: The nutrition-rich supplement that helps assure you get the right daily levels when your body otherwise might not make enough for itself. It boosts the immune system, supports a healthy heart, and increases bone and muscle health.
Elderberry: Made from the prized black elder (sambucus nigra), the elderberry is widely known for its unique support for the immune system. Packed with antioxidants, this supplement is helpful with free radicals, promotes heart health, and can ease cold and flu symptoms.
Multivitamin: When a busy lifestyle makes it hard to keep up with a balanced diet, our multivitamin blend supplement is the perfect choice to assure you are getting the nutrients to support immunity, boost energy and overall health.
About Covalent Medical, LLC
Covalent Medical, LLC was formed by over 400 retina specialists in 2011 and is one of the largest commercial organizations of retina specialists in the country. Covalent Medical, which owns the brand name Focus Vitamins, is a patient-focused company that produces research-based vitamins with a focus on quality and safety, and are sold directly through physicians, on-line, and through their website at http://www.focusvitamins.com.
Covalent Medical, LLC, can be reached at info@focusvitamins.com or (855) 663-6287.
