ALDIE, Va., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Covalent Medical, LLC, a retina-physician founded distributor and owner of the brand "Focus Vitamins" announced today that their new Blue Light mango-flavored gummy will be available to their partner physician practices for resale.
"The B.L.U.E. study shows using electronic digital devices can cause eye fatigue... and even interrupt sleep. Lutemax 2020 is the only ingredient proven to help," says Mike Harrington, Director of Marketing at Focus Vitamins.
Why supplement with Blue Light to promote eye health?
The Blue Light User Exposure (B.L.U.E.) study by Dr. James Stringham, Ph.D., shows that ingredients known as "macular carotenoids" can improve eye health. These carotenoids are lutein, zeaxanthin, and meso-zeaxanthin. These ingredients are in Lutemax 2020. Blue light penetrates deep into the macula region of the eye. This is the area that produces the highest visual keenness and sharpness for vision. The blue light can cause short-range effects including eye fatigue and eye strain. Long-range it can lead to an advanced loss of ocular function. The lutein and zeaxanthin in Lutemax 2020 filter this high-energy blue light.
There are several risk factors identified for a patient getting macular degeneration. One of them is a history of the condition being within the family. If a family member has the condition, an individual can be four times more likely to have the same condition. Genetics could make up 50% of macular degeneration cases in the United States.
